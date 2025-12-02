Rihanna Wore A Bright Pink Bubble Dress To The Gotham Awards, And It’s Hard To Even Describe What’s Going On

Somewhat recently crowned mom of three (daughter Rocki Irish joined sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose in September), Rihanna, is no slouch when it comes to fashion. Not only has she had her own clothing brand, Savage X Fenty, for many years now, but she’s long been known for innumerable iconic outfits during her time as a celebrity. Though she’s always made waves with her fashionable choices, she just wore a pink, bubble-like dress that, honestly, is really hard to describe.

What’s The Deal With Rihanna’s Pink Bubble Dress?

There is almost always a reason for famous folks to hit a red carpet, and the recent 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards was just such the post-Thanksgiving occasion. Singer/actress/billionaire entrepreneur Rihanna attended the event with partner A$AP Rocky, and while she’s been known for some incredibly creative and wild outfits from time to time, the gown she wore this time is…well, just look:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic))

OK, RiRi. First off, let’s start with the obvious: Rihanna looks great. Obviously, this is because she literally always shows up and shows out and is never in public without being fully gorgeous, whether she’s in a two-piece that looks like a rolled up towel or a bold Oscars dress that shows off her baby bump. But, it’s also pretty clear that her particular choice of dress for this event is kinda nutty.

Harpers Bazaar noted that the gown is from Balenciaga, and even though it’s clearly off the shoulder and strapless, it’s so voluminous and bubble-like that it’s hard to notice that from the first glance. In fact, it’s really giving me curtain vibes, as though the curtain rod area is at her shoulders, with the rest of the fabric falling into a fluffy cloud-esque train on the ground.

The “Diamonds” singer has never been one to do anything but embrace and show off her curves when in the mood, so the all-over bubble aesthetic is a rather surprising one for her, with only some asymmetrical…crotch gathering (??) that appears to go under her butt in the back acting as a sort of low waistline for the overall look.

I’ve scanned several of the photos of her at this awards ceremony, and while she seems pretty pleased with it, I do wonder whether or not it was difficult to get around in; there’s just so much fabric involved. Someone did hold her train for a bit, but otherwise the Ocean’s 8 star appeared to do quite a bit of walking through the streets with it dragging behind her, so I do have questions about her ultimate arrival at the event. Like, did she get inside and realize that she’d accidentally dragged in some crumpled newspaper and maybe a few candy wrappers because of picking up street trash?

It also appears that it’d be hard to sit in a regular chair, but Rihanna seemed to do just fine once she was at her table. I suppose we can chalk that up to her being well versed in wearing outrageous clothes and making them look cool and wearable AF at all times.