In New Birthday Pics, Saved By The Bell's Tiffani Thiessen Looks Better At 48 Than I Did In High School

When it comes to former child TV stars, the topic of conversation tends to revolve around the more unfortunate cases of actors falling prey to substance abuse and other less-than-positive situations. That’s not so much the case for Saved by the Bell vet Tiffani Thiessen, who has enjoyed both a successful professional career and a successful private life as a wife, mother, and kickass innovator in the kitchen. The actress, who shined once more as Kelly Kapowski in Season 2 of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revamp, celebrated her 48th birthday over the weekend, and seemed to prove in a series of pics that she has the same eternal youth gene as co-star Mario Lopez .

Check out the Instagram birthday shots below and join me in wondering how Tiffani Thiessen has managed to look better in her late 40s than many of us did in high school, or any other point in life.

Tiffany Thiessen has long been one of America’s sweethearts , with everyone who experienced adolescence in the 1990s having likely spent as much time watching Saved by the Bell reruns as they did doing homework or eating and breathing. The actress, who had a shot at playing Rachel on Friends , ran the short gamut from playful to sultry to adorbs with her birthday imagery, and I dare say I could have been fooled into believing the photos were from a SBTB: The College Years shoot, or possibly from her years as a rabble-rousing star of Beverly Hills 90210 . Perhaps the biggest sign that this wasn’t from the ‘90s is the lack of, let’s say, ”unique” fashion choices .

To be expected, Thiessen’s age-defying pics inspired some loving comments from others in the entertainment world, including her SBTB co-star Haskiri Velazquez, model and actress Brooklyn Decker, The Office vet Angela Kinsey, ‘NSYNC member Lance Bass, The Rookie’s Jenna Dewan and many, many more. Her hubby Brady Smith also commented, of course, on top of sharing the post below:

It’s been 33 years since Tiffani Thiessen first debuted on Saved by the Bell as resident queen Kelly Kapowski, a role that will always be remembered by fans with love and affection (and teenage horniness). The actress even celebrated Kelly and Zack’s wedding anniversary in October, marking 27 years since the first airing of the TV movie Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas.

More recently, Thiessen is known for her years opposite Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay on White Collar, and for all four seasons of Netflix’s Alexa & Katie, co-starring 1883 ’s spark of optimism Isabel May . On the unscripted side of things, Thiessen has arguably been best known over time for her culinary skills, sharing recipes a-plenty on social media, as well as being the host of MTV’s Deliciousness. And in every single one of those projects, the actress' youthful looks make me rethink every decision I've made in life.