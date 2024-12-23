Netflix Confirmed Streaming Details For WWE's Monday Night Raw. The 3 Things I'm Excited About, And One That I'm Not

It won't be long before Monday Night Raw is on Netflix, and ahead of its arrival, the streamer dropped a list of answers to questions wrestling fans might have before the big arrival. After all, these episodes will give us an idea of what to expect in upcoming WWE events planned for 2025, including WrestleMania 41.

I've maintained Monday Night Raw being available with a Netflix subscription, which is my most anticipated event on the 2025 TV schedule, and I stand by it after learning this additional info. I'll also add there's one big thing that I'm not happy about, which I'll get into after running through some of the key features I loved hearing about.

Plus: Monday Night Raw Episodes Will Be Available To Watch Immediately After Livestream

The minute the live stream ends, you'll be able to watch the latest Monday Night Raw on Netflix if you missed the broadcast. Those who had to rely on their Peacock Premium subscription to watch the show know this is huge, as episodes were delayed by thirty days, and that remains the case with their deal for SmackDown. I guess there's an upside to there not being a traditional television network to worry about viewership for.

Plus: Past Monday Night Raw Episodes Are Coming

Netflix confirmed that past WWE Raw archival content will be available on the platform and that it will add more in time. I assumed Netflix would inherit the Monday Night Raw catalog once it left Peacock, but getting that confirmation is sweet. That said, it may take some time to see the entire back catalog hit the platform, so I'll be interested to see what is added in the initial launch.

Plus: Monday Night Raw Will Be Available To View Offline

I think the most exciting thing for me, being someone who travels a lot, is Netflix confirmed the ability to download episodes of Monday Night Raw forty-eight hours after they air live. If I have a flight coming up I may just intentionally not watch that Monday just so I can queue up an episode to enjoy during my flight. That will make those East to West coast trips just fly by.

Non-Plus: Countries Outside The United States Will Get Way More WWE Content On Netflix Than The United States

If you're waiting for the day that Netflix will house every WWE live event on television, well, keep dreaming if you're in the United States. WWE negotiated a deal with USA Network to house SmackDown as part of a five-year deal that began this year. As for NXT, it's on The CW for the next five years as well. The Premium Live Events will remain on Peacock in 2025, so you will need multiple services to enjoy the totality of the WWE. I wish it was all in one place, but I wish that pretty much every show on streaming.

Monday Night Raw's first show on Netflix will stream on Monday, January 6th. I expect the WWE to make it a memorable night, and there's at least one wrestler I'm hoping makes a big return on the first night.