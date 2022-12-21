Jack Ryan Fans Go Off On Amazon After Season 3 Episodes Are Marred By Audio Issues

If there’s one thing to know about avid TV viewers, it’s that they have no qualms about airing their issues on social media. This is currently the case with the newly released Jack Ryan Season 3 . However, it’s not a plot thread or performance that has people riled up. Many are noting that the new episodes are marred with audio issues at this time. Amazon Prime Video, which houses the popular action series, has spoken out on the situation, though fans are still going off on the streamer because of the tech problems.

Commentators began voicing their concerns shortly after the new season dropped, and they have not held back when voicing their displeasure. The episodes are specifically experiencing audio syncing issues, which some have noted became more prevalent after the season’s second episode. Upon becoming aware of the matter, Prime Video released a statement via Twitter :

We are aware of an audio issue on some devices for Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and are working quickly to resolve. We will continue to update. Thank you for your patience.

As of this writing, the streamer has not provided an update. One would think that the technicians are working quickly to get things resolved, especially since there are likely a lot of people watching the Amazon show . That’s clear from the volume of viewer complaints that have been shared to Twitter thus far. One user was incredibly excited for Jack Ryan ( not to be confused with Jack Reacher ) to return but was left disappointed when coming across the audio snafu:

Was ecstatic to see @PrimeVideo released season 3 of Jack Ryan but I've seen multiple accounts say episode 2 audio is so out of sync it's unwatchable. Anyone experiencing this?December 21, 2022 See more

Another viewer had similar sentiments but even took things a step further. In their estimation, one of the episodes is simply “unwatchable”:

@PrimeVideo Maybe instead of releasing Jack Ryan season 3 a day early, you could make sure the audio/video sync is correct. Episode 2 unwatchable!December 21, 2022 See more

Chances are Amazon will eventually find a fix for the audio snafu but, in the meantime, it would appear that at least one user is looking to rectify the problem from their end. Said person posted a video in which they showed how they’re handling the hiccup:

Jack Ryan Season 3 is out. However Amazon Prime hasn't fixed the audio sync. Pretty bad when you have to change the ouput to fix the issue yourself. pic.twitter.com/KzUGT0NBwFDecember 21, 2022 See more

Fixes like this one and the streamer’s efforts aside, there are still those who are taking issue with the fact that the episodes were not totally sound, from a technical standpoint, ahead of being released. In another post, someone seemed to suggest that this notion is somewhat embarrassing:

Imagine being the @amazon team releasing their flagship Jack Ryan show for the holidays....and then the audio is out of sync pic.twitter.com/p5LNgDSb9NDecember 21, 2022 See more

I think that, if anything, this outcry proves that the love for the John Krasinski iteration of Tom Clancy’s hero is strong, and folks want to enjoy the series to the fullest. We’ll see just how long it takes for a solution to be administered. Though one thing I’d wage right now is that Amazon will look to avoid such issues when it comes to Jack Ryan ’s upcoming fourth season .