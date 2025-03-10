Jamie Foxx Has A Message For The Fans Following Back In Action’s Success On Netflix: 'Probably Gonna End Up Being The Most-Watched'
Back in Action has been crushing!
Jamie Foxx has already made a splash this year, as his latest film, Netflix’s Back in Action, made a serious impression upon its debut on the 2025 movie schedule. The action comedy shot to No. 1 on the streamer during its first weekend, and viewers buzzed about it on social media. Foxx seems incredibly grateful for the film’s success and has been letting fans know that. Now, the A-lister is reaching out to his admirers again as the film continues to find success on the platform.
Upon its release in January, the Seth Gordon-directed film managed to score the biggest debut on the aforementioned streaming service since 2022. It specifically raked in 46.8 million views and, by early February, it had been the service’s most-watched title for three consecutive weeks, putting it atop the Nielsen charts. Jamie Foxx previously expressed gratitude via an Instagram post. Ever the social media savvy star, he returned to the platform to post a video and share the following remarks:
Over the years, the Oscar-winning actor has never been one to shy away from thanking fans for their support. In early 2021, he thanked his social media followers for helping to make his Pixar film, Soul, a hit over the holidays. The Day Shift star also expressed gratitude when opening up about the medical situation he faced in April 2023, which was later revealed to be a stroke. In this latest video post, the beloved comedian also shouted out those who checked out his 2024 comedy special, What Had Happened Was… Check out the post:
Keeping in mind the situation that Jamie Foxx went through nearly two years ago, it’s very understandable as to why he’s so thankful. For a while, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding his condition. Foxx has since opened up about his hospital stint, during which he attempted to generate humor in order to cope with his circumstances. The fact that the star pulled through and is currently enjoying both his professional and personal lives is nothing short of a blessing.
So the title of Back in Action, which the leading man was filming when he fell ill, proved to be a fitting title due to his personal circumstances. Of course, he wasn’t the only one getting back into the saddle, as the film also brought Cameron Diaz out of retirement. The Ray star was actually one of the driving forces behind her deciding to join the production. And, ahead of the film’s release, fans were stoked about Diaz’s return. Her presence was arguably a major selling point for the flick.
I suppose that the big question that remains is whether Back in Action will receive a sequel. As of this writing, Netflix has yet to announce anything but, given the movie’s success (and the fact that it sets the table for a follow-up), I wouldn’t be surprised if a second installment were to be made. For now, here’s hoping Jamie Foxx continues to soak up the love and, if you haven’t seen his latest film, check it out using a Netflix subscription.
