Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me… Now Co-Star Explains Why She Deserves An Oscar For Her Work On The Film

Jennifer Lopez managed to shake up the 2024 movie schedule this year with the release of This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. The film is a companion piece to Lopez’s album of the same name and, thus far, it’s garnered solid critical buzz, and Prime Video subscribers seem to be enjoying it as well. Much praise has gone to the multi-hyphenate for her work in the feature, which she not only starred in but also co-wrote. In addition to that, one of Lopez’s co-stars thinks she deserves an Oscar for the work that she did. Said star explained why the pop culture icon is worthy of the gold statuette.

The new movie features a star-studded cast, which includes the likes of Keke Palmer, Post Malone and Jane Fonda. Even Ben Affleck appears in a wild cameo (which I can’t get out of my head). Also joining the aforementioned stars is Alix Angelis, who plays the role of The Quiet One in the visually vibrant film. She was recently approached by TMZ and asked about what it was like collaborating with JLo on the endeavor. The news outlet also inquired about whether Angelis thought the entertainer’s leading role as The Artist could nab her some love from the Academy. And it sounds like Angelis really likes the idea:

I don’t know if this musical, cinematic experience will qualify for an Oscar, but if it does, then yes, this is her role.

This isn’t the first time that a person has declared that Jennifer Lopez was worthy of being an Oscar contender for a role. During the 2019-2020 awards season, she received high praise for her role in the crime drama Hustlers, for which she earned a number of honors. However, many were surprised when she ultimately didn’t earn an Academy Award nomination. Lopez seemed to put a lot into work performance as veteran stripper Ramona Vega, and Alix Angelis she gave it her all with her latest role as well:

She is so vulnerable in a way that somehow makes her even more powerful. She goes deep. … It’s her entire life. This is 20 years in the making. She was involved with every single part of this. And yeah, she did her own choreography, it’s all her. The choreography is stunning.

This motion picture counterpart to the album This Is Me… Now serves as a visual metaphor for JLo’s life, encompassing the ups and downs she’s faced. With the help of stunning iconography (and choreography), viewers gain insight into her feelings about her reality as an artist. There are also plenty of nods to her relationship with Ben Affleck . All in all, it amounts to an intriguing piece of work that critics have called “epic,” “cringe” and more.

I’m not sure the Shotgun Wedding alum will actually get any kind of Oscar nominations for this project. And, should that be the case, she likely won’t sweat it, when she first addressed her snub for Hustlers years ago, she admitted that she couldn’t help but say “ouch” when being passed over. However, she later reminded herself that she’s not in this business simply to get awards. She’s here to do the work and, based on Alix Angelis’ comments, her effort speaks for itself in regard to the newest entry in her filmography.

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story is now available to stream on Prime Video.