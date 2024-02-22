Hear Me Out: After Watching This Is Me... Now on Amazon, I Need JLo In A Marvel Movie ASAP

Jennifer Lopez has been a global superstar for decades now, and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. While JLo's relationship with Ben Affleck fascinates the public, she continues to having a wildly successful career as both a pop star and actress/producer. She most recently produced and starred in This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (see the reviews here), which is a visual experience featuring songs from her new album of the same name. And after watching that project thanks to my Amazon Prime subscription, I think it's about time Lopez ends up in a Marvel movie.

This Is Me... Now's film is an ambitious project, which sees Lopez dancing her heart out, belting out new songs, and also doing scenes in between. The visuals of the movie were clearly pulled off using blue screen technology and CGI, which brought giant set pieces to life during various musical numbers. And it's because of this that I wondered why TF Lopez hasn't been cast in a MCU role just yet. She can clearly use her imagination to fill in the blanks before visual effects jump in, and she's endlessly charismatic on film.

Obviously Lopez's schedule might be preventing her from signing onto such a major project, considering Marvel movies take a long time for principal photography. That being said, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro has already expressed interest in bringing JLo to the shared universe, if she got the chance. Maybe that could include an upcoming Marvel movie. And the studio has gotten megastars like Angelina Jolie to join in on the fun recently.

Lopez's skill at filming with the use of blue screen aside, there are a number of other reasons why she'd be a great choice to join the MCU. On top of being wildly captivating on screen, she's also got plenty of action experience under her belt. Her recent movie Shotgun Wedding saw her get involved in a number of shoot outs and stunts. Plus who can forget her iconic performance/battle in The Cell (aka one of Lopez's best movies) or that final fight in Enough? She's got the credits to prove that she knows a thing or two about genre work and fight scenes.

And while plenty of actors get super ripped in order to join the MCU, Jennifer Lopez won't have to do much on that front. She's basically #FitnessGoals, and would no doubt look killer in a superhero suit. Plus, JLo showed how dedicated she is when training for Hustler's pole dancing scenes.

Of course, the big question is exactly who Lopez should play if she actually joined the shared universe. While I'd love to see her play a hero, I think it might also be fun to see JLo flex her villainous muscles for once. Hopefully the studio actually takes a meeting with the "Let's Get Loud" singer and makes my dreams come true.

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story is streaming now on Amazon, and the MCU is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. Check out the 2024 movie release dates, which includes Marvel projects like Deadpool & Wolverine.