Jessica Biel Went Full Y2K For Her Latest Red Carpet Look, And Justin Timberlake's Response Was A+

Y2K fashion is all the rage right now. From low rise jeans to slip dresses to baby doll tees, it feels like the early 2000s all over again. Celebs are taking notice and embracing the trends while putting their own taste and style into their looks. Jessica Biel is no exception, as her latest red carpet look perfectly captures the moment. Her beau Justin Timberlake seemed to think so too, as he had an adorable response to the look.

The Candy actress recently shared a video on Instagram of herself rocking her latest red carpet look, and it’s absolutely iconic. She was promoting Freeform’s bingeworthy show Cruel Summer, which she produces. She paired a sleek black blazer and thigh high black boots with a fun black fringe dress. The look was complete with a big belt to give the outfit a country western feel. She also set the video to Nelly’s “Hot In Herre,” showing that Biel is fully embracing Y2K style and pop culture. You can can check out her post below:

This is the perfect look for the event, as Cruel Summer Season 2 takes place in the early 2000s, which is exactly what the look is pulling from. While Biel has stated she regrets some of her early looks of the era, she is clearly making up for it now with this bold and confident ensemble. Her fans flooded the comments with words of support for Biel’s fashion pivot, with many loving the look. One of these people was, of course, Justin Timberlake, who took the opportunity to admire how stunning his wife is. He commented:

Not you killing me softly with the slow-mo!!!!!! 😍😍😍

These two could not be cuter. They have always shared their love with the world and can’t seem to stop gushing about each other. Not only are they clearly still madly in love after over 10 years together, but also like to be silly with each other, and often post fun videos from their life. The actors are literally couple goals, and it’s always so sweet to see them hyping each other up.

The 7th Heaven alum isn’t the only one embracing the Y2K fashion trend. Katie Holmes set the internet into a firestorm when she showed up to an event with a mini dress over a pair of jeans, a look we have not seen in a while. Heidi Klum also recently brought the visible thong trend back in one of her recent mini dress ensembles. It’s always fun to take fashion risks and play with different pieces, so I’m fully in support of experimenting with old and new trends. What is fashion about if not about having fun? Biel sure is, and I’m so here for it.

Fans can check out the actress' producing feat, Cruel Summer, now with a Hulu subscription. Her latest acting endeavor, Candy, is also available to stream on the platform. For more information on other upcoming and currently available series on the streamer, make sure to consult our feature on everything new and coming soon to Hulu.