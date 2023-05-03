Jon Bon Jovi Opens Up About His Son's Engagement To Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown

When Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged , the internet was quick to share their thoughts on the 19-year-old Stranger Things star and her new fiancé. As many folks commented on the lovebirds' engagement, Bongiovi’s dad, rock star Jon Bon Jovi, also shared his thoughts on his son’s big news, and it's very sweet.

The rock star happily told Andy Cohen that three of his four kids are now engaged, and then the radio host noted that Bon Jovi and his wife Dorethea Hurley were high school sweethearts. On that note, the reality host brought up Brown and Bongiovi, and how they got engaged so young. In response to the question, the “Livin' on a Prayer” singer said on Radio Andy :

I don't know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together. I think that would be my advice really, growing together is wise. Growing together. And so, I think that all my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.

Of Bon Jovi’s four kids, Stephanie, 29, Jesse, 28, Jake, 20 and Romeo 19, he noted that three of them have found their life partners. The “You Give Love A Bad Name” singer married his wife in 1989, and they started dating in 1980, per People . So, he knows what a healthy and long relationship looks like, and he noted that his son and the Enola Holmes actress are very happy together.

Cohen then asked the singer if he’d watched Stranger Things, he said he had, and went on to gush about his future daughter-in-law, saying:

Millie's wonderful, her whole family is great, really, really great. Jake is very, very lucky.

While Bon Jovi noted how lucky his son is, Millie Bobby Brown has also posted about how lucky she feels to be with her partner. When she announced their engagement she used a Taylor Swift reference to share her excitement, making it clear that she’s head over heels in love with her fiancé.

Even though Brown and Bongiovi are 19 and 20, respectively, they’ve been a couple since 2021, and after almost three years together, they’re ready for a lifetime. As Bon Jovi explained he thinks his son has found the person he can “grow together with.”

It’s unclear when the wedding will be, and if it will happen before or after Season 5 of Stranger Things . However, one thing that is certain is how happy Bon Jovi is for his son and the Eleven actress. Also, based on his comments about how much he loves her family, it sounds like the ceremony will be a beautiful event to celebrate the couple and their loved ones coming together.