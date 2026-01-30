Jury Duty Is Coming Back For Season 2, But Will There Be Another Celebrity Like James Marsden?

A little less than three years ago, Jury Duty introduced audiences to a very different kind of streaming series. Blending fiction and reality, the show placed an ordinary guy unknowingly into a wholly manufactured environment (specifically a jury box in a fake courtroom), and it was both fascinating and funny to see how he reacted to various revelations and developments. It turned out to be an unexpected, feel-good hit, and while I’m stoked about the details that have just been revealed for the second season, I also still have some questions.

Prime Video has announced that the second run of the show will be called Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, and if you can’t tell by the title, it won’t just be running back the same setup from Season 1. Instead of another courtroom, the principal focus of the new episodes will be a fictional family-owned hot sauce company putting on a “corporate offsite event”, and the unwitting man at the center of the story is a temp worker named Anthony. He will find himself caught in the middle of a drama that will see the founder getting set to step down and a conflict arise about the future of the business.

It was confirmed early last year that the season was shot, so fans have been waiting patiently for the release, and we are now almost there: Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat will begin its rollout for Prime Video subscribers on March 20. Instead of a normal weekly rollout, three episodes will start streaming the first week, the next two will arrive one week later on March 27, and the final three will debut on April 3.

I love that the show sounds like it’s going to be Succession by way of Jury Duty (albeit without the stakes of the company being a multinational conglomerate), but as the headline of this article expresses, one big question mark that remains is whether or not the new episodes will find a way to incorporate a celebrity into the story. One of the most delightful aspects of the original installment was getting to see James Marsden play a warped version of himself, and his inclusion worked because even famous actors can get a jury summons. The “company retreat” setup doesn’t open an obvious door, though perhaps the hot sauce brand has a celebrity sponsor?

Part of the fun of Jury Duty is not having a full awareness of what’s going to happen next, but what we have learned about the new installment is most definitely intriguing enough to inspire marking the premiere date on personal calendars. If you’re as curious as we are here at CinemaBlend, be sure to head back here to the site between now and March 20 as we learn more about what’s on the way.