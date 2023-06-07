Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Is Apparently Obsessed With The Jonas Brothers, And They Responded

Kaley Cuoco’s baby girl is absolutely adorable, and The Big Bang Theory alum has been sharing cute photos since she welcomed the little one in March. Fans seem to love the glimpses they get into Cuoco’s personal life, and it seems like the actress absolutely loves being a mom. She recently revealed that her daughter is already a little fangirl, as she apparently admires the Jonas Brothers. And in true Jonas fashion, the band responded with a sweet message of their own.

In a recent interview with Extra, the Flight Attendant star opened up about how much fun she's having raising her daughter, Matilda. She also talked about how the music of the Jonas Brothers is the only thing that seems to calm her baby girl down, which is just as hilarious as it is adorable. She explained:

Loves the Jonas Brothers, and it wasn’t a fluke because we did it again the next day, played it again and she looks around. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you really do like their music.’ Gonna have to set that up. I need to introduce them!

The little lady is far from the only one who's a fan. The beloved boy band -- consisting of Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas -- has been melting the hearts of young girls since the early 2000s. What makes this anecdote even more fun now is that the family band responded to the actress' comments, and they loved her shoutout. An Instagram story post from the official JoBros’ account indicated that the musicians were happy to help sooth her baby. The new mom reposted their response, and you can see the delightful repost down below:

(Image credit: Kaley Cuoco's Instagram Story)

Kaley Cuoco likely needs all the help she can get as a very busy new parent. She's currently promoting her latest show, Based on a True Story, which hits Peacock this week. The much-anticipated streaming show is about a Los Angeles couple who decide to cash in on true-crime obsessions by interviewing a serial killer for their podcast. Cuoco was pregnant with Matilda while she was filming the series and revealed her pregnancy to the crew in a hilarious way. She plays a mom on the crime comedy series, which she said was a lot of fun as an expectant mother herself at the time. Her co-star, Chris Messina, was also a supportive scene partner during that time.

In real life, her partner is fellow actor Tom Pelphrey. They started dating after a meet cute during the Ozark premiere, which Pelphrey starred in. Less than a year later, they announced on Instagram that they were becoming parents. Before sharing sweet mom moments on social media, Kaley Cuoco was candid about her pregnancy journey. She even detailed how her pregnancy cravings impacted filming for her latest Peacock series. She seems to have a great support system, on set and off and, now, I think she can at least count the Jonas Brothers as honorary members. Here's hoping young Matilda remains a fan!

Based on a True Story will premiere on June 8th as part of the 2023 TV schedule and will be available for anyone with a Peacock subscription. In addition, fans should read up on what else to watch if you like they Big Bang Theory actress.