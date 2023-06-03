The Funny Way Kaley Cuoco's Based On A True Story Co-Stars Were Apparently Impacted By Her Pregnancy Cravings

While we know that Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's relationship was forever changed when they welcomed their little girl Matilda into the world, it turns out the actress' Based on a True Story co-stars were also impacted by her pregnancy. This influence she had turned out to be quite funny as the actress explained that the cast of her show on the 2023 TV schedule had to eat all her pregnancy cravings with her.

Kaley Cuoco said that they finished filming the Peacock project three weeks before she gave birth, telling E! News that the situation was “insane,” understandably. The interviewer then noted that the Based on a True Story cast was gushing about how much they loved the actress, and the fact that “she’d bring Del Taco to set,” to which The Big Bang Theory alum said:

Pregnant Kaley is really fun. I made everyone eat everything I ate. So, Taco Bell, Del Taco, donuts—it was disturbing. Everyone had to get trainers when we got off the show. They were all mad at me, I had to pay for all their trainers and gym memberships.

I’d assume she’s just joking when it comes to the gym memberships, however, it sounds like her co-stars: Chris Messina (who plays her on-screen hubby), Liana Liberato, Tom Bateman and Natalia Dyer, among others, were all subject to the Taco Bell and Del Taco cravings, which is honestly amazing. Based on this comment, and the other fun stories we’ve gotten from this set -- like the way Cuoco revealed she was pregnant to her colleagues and how her castmates had to help her get out of chairs because she was so close to her due date -- it sounds like they all had a great sense of humor about her pregnancy.

Kaley Cuoco then went on to talk about how fun it was working on the set, while also speaking about the challenges of being pregnant and working. She joked that her castmate Chris Messina was not only impacted by the cravings, but he also served as a great footrest, as she said:

At one point my feet were hurting so bad that Chris [Messina] got on all hands and knees and all fours, and let me put my feet up on his back because I had nowhere to sit. So I sat in a chair and put my feet up because I was very pregnant.

Just by watching the Based on a True Story trailer, it seems like this cast had a blast together, especially Cuoco and Messina, and I think these stories confirm that theory.

Now, little Matilda Pelphrey is two months old, with her mom and dad gushing about her frequently. At one month Cuoco explained that she is “that mom,” who will post everything, and when the couple celebrated their anniversary, both the Flight Attendant star and Tom Pelphrey posted adorable photos of their baby.