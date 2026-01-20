Florence Pugh, Gwyneth Paltrow And So Many Other Red Carpet Fashionistas Paid Tribute To Valentino After His Death: ‘There’s A Reason Why The Greats Are Great’

Every year comes with a number of celebrity deaths, and 2026 has started off with a bang as fashion icon Valentino Garavani passing away at the age of 93. He was reportedly surrounded by loved ones at his home in Rome, and passed away from natural causes. And as a result of his impact, a ton of celebrity tributes have started rolling out online, many of which praise both his talent and the strength of his character.

One of the A-list celebrities to pen a tribute was none other than Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh, who went viral for wearing a sheer Valentino dress that began the "free the nipple" movement. This even led her to becoming the face of the brand. Pugh took to Instagram story to write the following message:

There's a reason why the greats are great... NEVER stubborn. Just opinionated and right! Rest in peace Valentino. Thank you for welcoming me into your family. Wearing your name was always an honour.

Another iconic actress to take to social media is Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow, who has worked with Valentino on a number of her iconic looks throughout the years. She posted a sweet photo with the late designer, as well as a touching caption. You can check it out below:

Aside from being the star of The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) and a recent actress, Kim Kardashian is also known for being a style icon. She's another celeb who seemingly had a close relationship with Valentino, sharing a sweet photo on her Instagram story, where she's seen walking arm in arm with the late designer.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Sarah Jessica Parker has spent years playing fashionable writer Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City and And Just Like That (which are streaming g with a HBO max subscription) but she's also a style icon IRL. She posted on her Instagram grid about Valentino's passing, see below:

The fashion industry has been collectively mourning since it was revealed that Valentino passed away. Case in point: pillar of the community Donatella Versace posted a photo on her Instagram, with the caption reading:

Today, we lost a true maestro who will forever be remembered for his art. My thoughts go to Giancarlo who never left his side for all these years. He will never be forgotten 🕊️

These tributes are only a drop in the bucket to how many are circulating online, as well as how many non-celebrity fans have been impacted by Valentino's work throughout the years. On top of bringing stunning fashion to the world, these posts also show how beloved he was as a person. Our thoughts are with his loves ones during what is no doubt a very difficult time of mourning.