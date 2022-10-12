Kim Kardashian And The Kids Are Still Supporting Ye's Music Even In The Midst Of Lockdown At School And Fashion Show Brouhaha

Everyone paying even the slightest bit of attention to pop culture will know that Kim Kardashian has already dealt with a lot when it comes to her ex-husband, Kanye West. The two are still in the middle of a rather contentious divorce , with one of the issues stopping the proceedings from being fully finalized being things related to their four young children. On top of that, the SKIMS founder has had to weather a number of verbal attacks from her ex, and deal with the fallout from his many controversial comments. But, she and her kids are still supporting the Donda rapper’s music, even in the midst of a school lockdown and his fashion show brouhaha.

How Did Kim Kardashian And Her Kids Support Kanye West’s Music?

It would seem that the former GAP collaborator can’t go long without making a number of comments that shock and offend many people (like Lizzo) . After again poking fun at Pete Davidson once he and The Kardashians star broke up, he’s spent the past several days in the midst of controversy after dissing a Vogue fashion editor (which had celebrities coming to her defense ), wearing a White Lives Matter shirt (more than once), threatening Jewish people, and blasting the name of his kids’ school online.

His social media star ex-wife, however, seems to be attempting to take it all in stride and make sure their kids have a connection with their dad, as she posted a clip on Instagram showing two of the children singing one of his songs. Take a look!

There’s nothing quite like having your kids debate the lyrics to one of your songs, I suppose. I dare anyone to say that Chicago (4) and Psalm (3) aren’t as cute as can be (Just look at young Chi-Town rocking that silver onesie!) while the older attempts to teach her little bro the words to West’s “True Love,” which was released in May. The song seems to reference their ongoing divorce, with lines like, “When I pick 'em up, I feel like they borrowed,” but it would appear that the mother of four doesn’t mind that one bit.

What one can only imagine she does mind, though, is her former husband telling everyone exactly where their kids go to school. According to TMZ , he’s been posting it on Instagram, leading to a heightened security risk at the private institution. This has caused their mother to pay for extra security at the school, seeing as how everyone knows where their children are during the day, not to mention that others there will also be dealing with added risk because of the unwanted publicity. And, it’s thought that the rapper made the move because he wants their kids to attend his unaccredited Donda Academy.

It appears that Kardashian is doing the best she can to mitigate the potential danger from her ex’s words, and here’s hoping that her efforts to keep their kids connected to their dad work.