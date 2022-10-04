Kanye West Gets Real About Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery And His Mental Health During Show

Kanye West has established himself as a person who has no trouble speaking his mind when he sees fit. The Grammy winner is known for talking up his accomplishments and finding “unconventional” ways to promote new content. However, West also doesn’t shy away from discussing the lower points that he’s experienced in his life. He recently did that very thing during a fashion show, where he reflected on the time that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian , was robbed in Paris. With that, he also explained how the event affected his mental health at the time.

The Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was held on Monday October 3 as part of Paris Fashion Week and, while there, Kanye West took some time to address attendees. The entertainment mogul (via E! News ) acknowledged that his wife had been robbed during the same week six years earlier. While reflecting on the robbery, he also called out his former manager, Scooter Braun, for how he apparently responded when West told him about the incident:

My wife at the time got robbed right here in Paris. Then I told my manager at that time, Scooter Braun, that I just wanted to go to Japan. I just needed a break. He said, ‘No, you need to go make more money, so we need to do a second leg of the tour.' And that tour lasted for four days, and I went to the hospital.

Amid Paris Fashion Week 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint while in the apartment she was staying out. The five thieves, who were dressed as police officers, reportedly threatened the building’s concierge in order to gain access to the star’s room. They ultimately made off with $10 million in jewelry, while the SKIMS founder was left tied up in her bathtub and gagged with duct tape. Around that time, Keeping Up with the Kardashians addressed the robbery , and Kardashian herself was changed by the experience.

Kanye West was in the middle of his Saint Pablo tour when the unfortunate incident took place. Though he was in New York at the time, he left mid-show to be with his wife and, a month later, it was announced that the remainder of the tour would be cancelled. The proceedings were ultimately cut short because West was hospitalized for temporary psychosis brought on by dehydration and sleep deprivation. As the musician went on to say during the recent Yeezy show, his decision to cancel the tour is something he’s still chastised for to this day:

Every time I do something great, someone brings up that moment for the rest of my life. It's the ultimate stigma. People feel like they have the right to come to my face and call me crazy. Like it doesn't hurt my feelings. Or like you don't have to be crazy in order to change the world.

The “All of the Lights” performer has spoken out about his mental health, and there’s been much discussion surrounding it over the years. Things seemingly came to a head in 2020 when Ye made a bid for the U.S. Presidency and shared messages on social media about the state of his relationship with his then-wife. At that time, Kardashian asked that people be empathetic , especially since her former spouse suffers from bipolar disorder. In recent months, the rapper has made headlines for calling out his wife’s family on social media. He also declared “civil war” on Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who extended an olive branch to West via alleged leaked texts .

If there’s one thing we can take from Kanye West’s comments during this year’s Fashion Week, it’s that he’s going to keep being open with his fans and continue to be himself no matter what. With that, all we can do is wish him the best and hope that he makes peace with certain aspects of his life – and that his actions don’t negatively affect those in his orbit.