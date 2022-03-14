Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’ Before Making A Bedroom Admission

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has persisted for quite some time now. Ever since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West has more than made his feelings about the relationship known. In the process, he’s taken major shots at Davidson and even declared “civil war” on him . The comedian has been relatively silent about these public jabs, until now that is, as alleged texts that Davidson sent West have apparently been leaked. In them, he calls Kardashian (who he just went Instagram official with ) “the best mother” and makes a bedroom admission.

Dave Sirus, a guest writer on SNL, captured the purported texts through screenshots that were shared this past weekend. One of the images (which Page Six confirmed to be of legitimate texts), shows Pete Davidson making some firm declarations. The comedian not only defended his famous girlfriend but also seemed to stick up for himself as well:

Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. … Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the fuck up.

In response, the rapper asked, “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?” This prompted the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star to drop a shirtless photo of himself between sheets and say, “In bed with your wife.” The comic then seemed to issue a challenge to the “Eazy” performer while also adding some brutally honest thoughts:

I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk. You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p—y and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily.

Ye’s social media presence and recent interviews have been major topics of discussion over the past few months. Aside from the aforementioned ways he’s chastised Pete Davidson, he’s also criticized Kim Kardashian. He’s spoken extensively about the alleged drama that has stemmed from Kardashian’s co-parenting methods and has called her out over their daughter North’s TikTok use as well. The Kardashians star has since clapped back at the criticisms related to their oldest child and allegedly wasn’t so happy about the parenting critiques, either. Reports also claim she was not pleased to see Davidson parodied in her ex’s recent music video .

Despite his rocky relationship with Kanye West, Pete Davidson also seemed to extend an olive branch in his string of texts. Other screenshots show Davidson saying, “Let me help you, man,” and citing that he’s struggled with mental health issues like West has. He continued:

It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace. I have your back even though you treat me like s–t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice.

No other messages from Ye were shared, so any potential reply is not known at this time. There’s honestly no telling what he might respond, considering his unpredictable social media usage. Something that does seem apparent, however, is that moving forward, Pete Davidson no longer wants any attacks on him or Kim Kardashian to go unanswered. And should any future messages from him remain consistent with these recent ones, Davidson won’t have a problem defending his girlfriend or bringing up their intimate activities.