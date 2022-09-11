Kanye West Has To Defend Himself (Again) Over Fake Posts, This Time About Kim Kardashian's Bathroom Habits

Most would probably agree that Kanye West’s social media activity over the years has been quite “interesting.” The controversial rapper is known to get candid about his work and personal life, for better or for worse. While he’s made some pointed statements on his accounts in the past, he also has no problem speaking out about fabricated posts that have his name attached to them. Now, West has once again stepped up to defend himself against a fake post – one that involves Kim Kardashian’s supposed bathroom habits.

This most recent false social media entry made a very unexpected (and incredibly personal) claim about Kim Kardashian. The message, which had Kanye West’s Instagram handle on it, stated that Kardashian “has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it.” One of the many people who caught wind of the post was none other than Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who proceeded to share it on his own account. The rapper’s post brought plenty of attention to the message, and West himself eventually took notice. You can check out the post below to see how the “Jesus Walks'' rapper responded:

“I ain’t write this bro” seems like a pretty direct answer to me. Some may be skeptical as to whether or not Ye is telling the truth, but another recent social media snafu could add some credibility to that notion. Not too long ago, another faux post dropped online and, in it, the rapper supposedly said that he thought Friends “wasn’t funny.” The Grammy winner revealed that he didn’t actually write that, though he did confirm that it does line up with his true feelings. Funny enough, that post also drew a response from series alum Courteney Cox, who quipped that “the old Kanye” probably thought the show was funny.

These two situations have been some of the lighter social media incidents that Kanye West has been connected to as of late. Earlier this year, he went viral for his attacks on Kim Kardashian and her former boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Months ago, West practically declared “civil war” on the SNL alum and taunted him with a number of messages. West also roasted Davidson after he and Kardashian broke up in August.

Kanye West also went on a rant about Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner earlier this month. The Donda creator made a number of declarations, one of which was that his and Kardashian’s daughters wouldn’t pose for outlets like Playboy as their mother once did. These messages also drew a response from Ray J, who also chastised Jenner for allegedly damaging his reputation in relation to his sex tape with Kim.

After sharing all of those messages, Ye declared that he “will not back down,” and that mentality seems to extend to dealing with false social media statements made in his name. It’s hard to say whether this will become a more common thing for him to contend with but, should it happen, I’d expect the man himself to set the record straight whenever possible.