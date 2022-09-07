Courteney Cox Responds With A Video After Kanye West Confirms He Thought Friends 'Wasn't Funny'

Even people who have never watched much TV know at least one thing about the medium in the modern day, and that is that Friends was a massive hit that’s still a majorly quotable pop culture touchstone for people now, a whopping 18 years after it aired its finale. There are millions of fans who still have the NBC mega-hit on their list of shows to comfort watch when they need a pick-me-up, but we can now confirm that one of those comedy-loving folks is not Kanye West. And after the hit-making rapper let everyone know he thought Friends “wasn’t funny,” Courteney Cox has responded with a perfect video.

What Did Kanye West Say About Friends?

We all know that Kanye West is a fan of social media, and uses it to openly discuss everything from a number of grievances about the Kardashian/Jenner clan to a number of (reportedly trauma inducing) negative comments about Pete Davidson . West has been very active on Instagram again lately, and a recent post he made and later deleted let fans know that he actually wasn’t the one who “wrote something not funny” on Twitter, but added:

I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn't write the [tweet] that said 'Friends wasn't funny either' but I wish I had.

Well! While West didn’t pen the post that declared one of the most enduringly popular comedies of the past 30 years unfunny, it’s pretty obvious that he completely agrees with the sentiment of whoever was posing as him on Twitter and did make that admission. Gauntlet thrown!

How Did Courteney Cox Respond To Kanye West Saying Friends Wasn’t Funny?

Someone else who’s quite active on Instagram is none other than Courteney Cox, a.k.a. Friends’ Monica Geller herself. Cox, who recently wrapped on Scream 6 , has been a recognizable face in Hollywood since the 1980s, and with her being pretty savvy on social media, you can bet she figured out a cool way to respond to Kanye West saying one of the things she’s most known for wasn’t all that great. Take a look!

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

OK! Consider that gauntlet picked up and…what? Thrown back down, I guess? At any rate, Cox (who nabbed her first Emmy nod for Friends: The Reunion ) has given fans probably the best response to what West said about Friends, the sitcom that took her from recognizable to super-worldwide-famous in 1994. The title of West’s hit, “Heartless,” perfectly encompasses the feeling many would think Cox must have felt at reading his words. If I had to compose a song based on this video, though, it would obviously be titled “Priceless.”

As mentioned earlier, Cox has been a working actress for a long time, and she probably knows all too well that not everyone is going to like you or the movies/TV shows you star in, no matter how many people do connect with your work. And, some of those people are going to be very vocal about not enjoying the things they’ve seen you in, so, it’s best to not get too bent out of shape about it (especially since Cox knew Friends would be a hit before it even debuted ).