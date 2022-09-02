Kanye West Says He 'Will Not Back Down' Hours After Deleting Instagram Rant About Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner And More

Kanye West has been relatively (though not completely) quiet on Instagram for the past several months, following his feud with Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson . That all changed September 1, when the rapper posted several messages and text screenshots, blasting his ex and her family in what appeared to be an argument at least in part over where his children attend school. The Instagram posts — which also called out The Gap and other businesses — were deleted within a couple of hours, but he followed up on that fiery display on Friday morning with a new message: He’s not backing down.

Despite efforts between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to improve their co-parenting situation , Ye took to Instagram to express his frustration about not having as much of a say in decisions being made regarding his four children. His onslaught of posts quickly had fans spreading assumptions and accusations about his mental health, but hours after wiping his account again, West returned to explain his reasons for being upset, sharing a post that read:

Here is the through line. Gap having meetings about me without me. Adidas releasing old shoes and coloring my shoes like I’m dead. me not having a say on where my children go to school. Call me whatever you want. If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy.

That does seem like an awful lot to deal with at one time, as it would appear the cultural icon is feeling betrayed by a number of people and entities in his life.

Kanye West has used Instagram before to discuss parenting issues, including North West’s TikTok account and not being invited to daughter Chicago’s birthday party . The latest issue seemed to revolve around Ye’s wanting his children to attend Donda Academy, which the rapper opened in honor of his late mother:

The rant went beyond just his children’s education, however, taking issue with the way his daughters are being raised. He called out his former mother-in-law, momager Kris Jenner, for her part in Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner doing Playboy photo shoots:

Apparently Kim Kardashian was in touch with her ex, trying to get Kanye West to stop taking their argument public. The Life of Pablo artist posted screenshots of text messages, presumably from Kim, that included messages from Kris Jenner asking him to stop mentioning her name.

Kanye West indicated that the family maintains control over all of the children, and he shouted out to Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick — who all share children with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters — referring to them as sperm donors:

The second page of that post showed a Google search results page for a sperm bank, as he said the fathers of the Kar-Jenner children are “in this 2gthr.”

And what social media rant would be complete without a shot at Pete Davidson ? Regardless of the fact that Kim Kardashian ended her relationship with the actor a month ago, Kanye West was on a role talking about his children, so he decided to check in with the former Saturday Night Live comedian in regards to the ink Davidson got in honor of Kimye's children :

Kanye West also seemed to be making reference to the fact that Pete Davidson reportedly sought trauma therapy following his breakup with Kim Kardashian. The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor apparently got help in large part because of Ye’s attacks for the duration of his nine-month relationship with the reality star.