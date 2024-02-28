Bianca Censori May Get Fined Or Even Face Jail Time Over Latest Daring Outfit

Bianca Censori has turned heads multiple times in recent months for her provocative fashion choices that range from wearing nothing but body tape to small underwear to ring in the "year of no pants." These bold looks have come with consequences for Kanye West's new wife, such as a request from Kim Kardashian not to dress that way in front of her children, but it's looking like her latest ensemble could result in a fine or even jail time.

Paris Fashion Week is a time to try new things, but I would also argue it's a time when wearing less clothing might indicate you're doing it wrong. TMZ reported that Bianca Censori was shopping around the town rocking a fur coat and leggings that were entirely see-through. Furthermore, Censori was not wearing any underwear and was exposing her full butt and genitals to onlookers and the cameras of the paparazzi.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori had to know they'd make headlines for this latest clothing stunt, but what they might not know is that France has decency laws. While the country does have nude beaches and "naturist vacation destinations," the Explore France website lays out the law pretty clearly. It reads that "deliberate sexual display" in a public area or place "accessible to the public gaze" could result in one year in prison and a fine of 100,000 Francs.

For those in the United States, that equates to $113,703 and some change. I'm assuming that's not a fine Kanye West would like to pay anytime soon, as he spent yesterday on Instagram complaining about a massive lawsuit Adidas filed against him tied to the Yeezy line of shoes:

A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest) A photo posted by on

As for whether or not Censori will actually face consequences from the French authorities, that remains to be seen. It's possible she may skate away with a warning and an instruction to have the alleged in-house fashion team that chooses Bianca Censori's clothes start picking stuff that covers up genitalia, at the very least.

After Kanye West Deletes His Social Media, Rumor Has It He's 'Banned' New Wife Bianca Censori Completely (Image credit: ABC 7 Chicago) Is Bianca Censori really not allowed to have social media?

Bianca Censori potentially seeing jail time or a fine for public indecency is just the latest legal trouble for Kanye West. The rapper is also facing pressure from Ozzy Osbourne, who didn't appreciate him using a sample from the Black Sabbath song "Iron Man" after he declined his initial request to use it.

There are still chances for Bianca Censori and Kanye West to stir up drama overseas as the rapper is promoting his latest album, Vultures 1. Perhaps if they have to pay an indecency fine now, it could prevent them from landing in more trouble on their next stop, but who can say? It's getting progressively harder to guess what West and his wife may do, which plays into the amount of publicity they've gotten so far this year.

Readers can trust CinemaBlend to track the newsworthy moments from Kanye West and Bianca Censori, and they can get back to checking out what's up next on the 2024 TV Schedule. We're on the verge of peak television season for the start of the year, so check out what all is available and start scheduling those DVRs!