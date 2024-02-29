After Kanye West Took Aim At Kim Kardashian On Instagram, One Fan Response Post Has More Than 75,000 Likes

There was a point in time when Kanye West was best known for being a rapper who expressed himself, his dreams, and his desires through music. But the subtext became the text long ago, and the multi-hyphenate mogul has become rather notorious for transparently speaking his mind online and beyond, whether it’s restocking his feud with Taylor Swift or showing off his $850K dental implants . After he took aim at Kim Kardashian’s parenting choices in a social media post, one fan shared a relatively brief response that has amassed a slew of likes from other followers.

A day after sharing headlines around the world with wife Bianca Censori over her near-nude outfit worn during a Paris Fashion Week event, West took to Instagram to call out his ex Kim Kardashian and demanded she take their children — whom he refers to as “my kids” out of the school they’re currently enrolled in. Presuming he ends up deleting the post before much longer, here’s exactly what he posted:

KIM TAKE MY KIDS OUT OF SIERRA CANYON NOW. IT'S A FAKE SCHOOL FOR CELEBRITIES THAT ARE USED BY 'THE SYSTEM'

Alongside that fairly demanding message, West offered a bit of an explanation in the post's caption, saying:

At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for 👀 I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate My two oldest know they daddy is

Obviously anything that Kanye West shares with the world is going to spark a wide assortment of reactions, and this was no exception. All manner of feelings are on display in the comment thread, with fans debating just about every element possible. Many voiced understanding the lack of trust in government programs, or “the system” if you will, while others compared the rapper’s actions to the very establishments he was complaining about.

One follower is currently standing tall above all the rest, earning (at the time of this writing) more than 77,180 likes for this comment:

Just text her bro @adammakhoukh

For a clue of how popular that comment is, the majority of reactions to Kanye West's post boast likes totalling in the hundreds, with many going less than that. Only a realtively handful crested the three-digit mark, and it's possibly the only post that dipped so deeply into five-digit territory.

Of course, even that reply sparked a ton of follow-up commentary, with many agreeing with the concept that West should make these requests/demands privately instead of blasting them out on social media for all his 19.9 million followers to see where his kids are going to school. (Sierra Canyon is widely known for being an institution friendly to reality TV-adjacent nepo babies.) And more than a few question the producer's ability to critize private schooling when his own Donda Academy has been targeted with lawsuits for allegedly shady practices and financial mishandling.

Others stood in defense of West, claiming he might not be taking his gripes to Instagram if his attempts to contact Kim Kardashian were allowed to go through. Of course, it's hardly public information whose numbers the SKIMS founder has blocked on her personal phone.

We recently reported on the notion that Kim Kardashian doesn't seem to generally have issues with her children being with West and his significant other, though with the lone rule about Censori not dressing provocatively. Perhaps West's IG post was partially in response to that news making the rounds, or perhaps he has other motivations for wanting his children to be in a different learning facility.

While it lasts, here's West's post in full:

Perhaps it's only a matter of time before Ye reveals his next album title will be System Is a Down-er, or something presumably less dorky.