Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell Speak Out, As Good Burger 2 Is Announced At Paramount+

Fans have been clamoring for news on a Good Burger sequel for a while now. While the project has been rumored for years, the film's OG stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have been providing updates over the last few months. Now, it looks like fans officially have their wish, as Good Burger 2 has officially gotten the green light and will enter production at Paramount+. And amid the good news becoming public, Thompson and Mitchell spoke out about finally getting to produce a sequel to their beloved '90s teen comedy.

The comedy duo made the official announcement during their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, much to the excitement of the crowd. In conjunction with the news, the two leading men released statements that were share with THR. Kenan Thompson, in his own message, spoke on the long journey to the much-demanded sequel greenlit:

I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger! Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal!

One would think that getting the Good Burger sequel off the ground was challenging amid multiple rumors and the “will-it-won’t-it-happen” factor regarding whether the pair of stars would reprise their famous roles. After years of false starts and fan inquiries, this announcement is surely a full-circle moment for Kenan Thompson and his co-star. And I'd argue that they owe a lot to the fans for showing the 1997 Nickelodeon movie so much love over the years.

Of course, Kel Mitchell is also amped to don his best surfer accent and Ed’s trademark dreads once again. In his statement, the All That alum spoke about what it means for him to be able to revive his goofy, but sweet, character for a new generation of viewers as well as those who grew up with the OG film:

Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.

Is anyone else getting nostalgia just reading the comments from both actors? I know I am, and I can't wait to see what they and their collaborators have in store. And if you want old-school vibes, check out their interview with Jimmy Fallon, during which they perform "We're All Dudes":

Fans won’t have to wait long for the eagerly anticipated sequel, as production will start in May, with the movie scheduled to premiere later this year for those with a Paramount+ subscription. The film will see Dexter Reed and Ed reunite 25 years after the events of the first film, with a new motley crew of employees surrounding them. The upcoming film will be directed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Modern Family alum Phil Traill from a script penned by OG Good Burger scribes Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert. The writing duo will serve as executive producers on the sequel. There's sure to be a lot of pressure on the cast and crew, but I'm hopeful that Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson and. co. can pull it off!

If you want to revisit the original Good Burger, just stream the cult classic on Paramount+. After watching the film, use a Netflix subscription to watch the classic sketches from the first two seasons of All That. Also, remember to check back with our schedule 2023 new movie releases for information on other movies that are hitting theaters and streaming this year.