Kevin Hart And Chris Rock's Headliners Only Is Dominating Netflix, And The Two Comedians Reveal How Their Collab Actually Came Together

Kevin Hart and Chris Rock are two talented comedians who have taken Netflix by storm with their comedy chops. Hart headlined one of the greatest Netflix comedy specials Zero F**cks Given and Rock made history by being front and center for Netflix’s first live-streaming comedy event Outrage. As both of these specials got praise and a lot of attention, why not have two of Netflix’s best comedians come together for a special of their own? As the documentary special Headliners Only dominates Netflix, the two comedians behind it reveal how their collab happened.

What’s new on Netflix this month is Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only documentary that gives audiences a behind-the-scenes account of their tour. These two will reveal glimpses of their early lives, struggles, accomplishments, and their friendship with each other. Netflix is a Joke posted a hilarious video on X of Chris Rock and Kevin Hart revealing how the two decided to pair up for this special Netflix documentary as they were prepping for their tours.

We were both gearing up and I’m smart enough to always check to see what Kevin’s doing before I go on tour. ‘Cause I’m not getting stomped by Kevin. It’s just not happening. So, I give him that respect. I go, ‘You know, Jay Z doesn’t drop– he checks with Drake before he drops a record. Yes, yes, he’s been around longer, but…he’s just a realist. Hart: I said, ‘Why don’t we do something together? What do you think about doing New York? Like, destroying New York?

And the rest was history. When you watch Kevin Hart break out into laughter at everything his pal is saying, this makes you want to watch their dynamic more and more. With the Netflix documentary set during a week of four sold-out shows, audiences will get a breakdown of how these comedy newbies in New York came out on top and what the life of a successful comedian is like. So far, Headliners Only has become a leading hit with Netflix subscribers. It currently stands at the number six spot in the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today, leading in front of DC League of Super Pets, Holiday in the Vineyards, Suicide Quad, and Sharkboy and Lava Girl. It’s plain to see that audiences are looking for some laughs compared to action flicks.

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have joined forces before to deliver laughs and chuckles from audiences. In the 2014 showbiz comedy that was written, directed, and starring Rock, Hart was added to the hilarious cast playing the lead’s Ivy League-educated agent. The comedy duo also plans to team up for a new Rock/Hart comedy film they came up with together called Co-Parenting. Based on the real-life bitter divorces and custody battles Rock and Hart have gone through, this upcoming comedy follows a stay-at-home day going through the same thing with his CEO wife. There have currently been no updates on their new movie, but I’m very curious about what these two have created together.

As for separate upcoming projects the two comedians have in store, Chris Rock played Civil Rights activist Roy Wilkins in Rustin. Based on the true story of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, the drama biopic received two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor and Best Original Song. The SNL alum also plans to join Steven Spielberg in making a movie about Martin Luther King Jr. Rock is in final negotiations to direct and produce the movie while Spielberg would be the executive producer.

Kevin Hart has another project coming to the Netflix movie schedule called Lift with the heist comedy coming to Netflix on January 12th. He’s also psyched being part of the Borderlands movie with Jamie Lee Curtis getting to battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits. Outside of comedy shows, these stand-up guys have some epic projects for us to look forward to. You can watch the video of Hart and Rock talking about their Netflix collaboration down below:

