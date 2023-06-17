Well, Well, Well, Tristan Thompson And Khloé Kardashian Apparently Used The Same Address Recently

Each of the three Kardashian sisters find themselves in starkly different situations when it comes to romance. Following her breakup from Pete Davidson, Kim has yet to start seeing someone else but reportedly remains open to it. Kourtney is currently enjoying her marriage to Travis Barker, who she’s now expecting a child with . As for Khloé, she’s in the midst of a weird are they/aren’t period with on-again, off-again partner Tristan Thompson . As of late, there’s been much speculation regarding whether they’re dating again, with some suggesting that they’re not together. But in an eyebrow-raising turn of events, the two reportedly used the same address recently.

This key detail about the purported couple comes courtesy of a recently filed court document that was obtained by Us Weekly . The two are currently in the process of submitting a name change petition on behalf of their son, Tatum. They’re aiming to have the 10-month-old boy’s surname altered from Kardashian to Thompson. Interestingly, what the news outlet made note of is that the stars apparently put down the same address next to their respective names. Such information is typically shared when making a legal appeal such as this, of course. This news notably comes months after a source told the site that the two were living apart but in close proximity to each other.

Seeing that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared those details on official documents, it would very well seem as though they’re currently living together. However, that may not necessarily mean the Kardashians stars have hooked up once again. They’ve shared the same living space before while not being romantically involved, as they quarantined together amid the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. On the other hand though, it was after that period of time that the two were confirmed to have reconciled following Thompson’s brouhaha with Jordyn Woods in 2019. So the notion of them dating again now isn’t totally far-fetched.

To say that these two have had an eventful relationship history would be a serious understatement. They first started dating back in 2016, quickly becoming a highly discussed couple amongst fans and pundits. In 2018, Khloé Kardashian announced that she was pregnant with their first child, and baby girl True (who’s now 5) was born that same year. During that time, Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian, though the two remained together.

That all came to an end due to the alleged cheating drama with Jordyn Woods, which wraps back around to that previously mentioned reconciliation. However, the two broke up again in July 2021 amid another round of cheating allegations against Tristan Thompson. January 2022 would see the athlete confirm the results of a paternity test , which found that he fathered a child with another woman while he was with the X Factor alum. That scandal made for some truly dramatic moments amid The Kardashians ’ Season 1 finale .

All of the information recounted above is why the Internet was feeling extra salty in July 2022 when it was confirmed that the two were expecting another child via surrogacy. Aside from the drama, the two appear to be co-parenting amicably. And part of that sees the NBA player paying out a lot of money in child support .

Rumors would have you believe that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together. At the very least, they did seem to be hanging out shortly before Thompson signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in April. The parents of two were even photographed together when they were picking up food at a McDonald’s drive-thru. Now, after this address reveal, fans are sure to keep their eyes fixated on them even more. We’ll just have to wait and see how things play out with Ms. Kardashian and Mr. Thompson.