Rumors Have Been Swirling That Tristan Thompson And Khloé Kardashian Are Dating Again, But Not So Fast

The relationship between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has always been kind of a question mark in the eyes of the fans. The reality star did not break up with the NBA player when it was revealed days ahead of their first child’s birth that he’d cheated on her with multiple women, and after she did dump him — following his alleged hookup with Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods — they ended up reconciling, before yet another scandal ended things (possibly) for good. Rumors have been swirling again that the on-off couple may be on again, but not so fast.

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Spending A Lot Of Time Together

Despite breaking up again when Khloé Kardashian found out that Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with another woman while they were still together, the couple welcomed a second baby last July. That means the basketball player has remained in the Good American founder’s life, and they’ve been seen hanging out together more since the NBA player was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Given the couple’s history — i.e., Khloé’s penchant for giving second chances — it’s no wonder the rumor mill has been turning. The Kardashians star was there for her ex earlier this year, after his mother passed away. Khloé Kardashian attended the funeral with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, and TMZ reports that Tristan Thompson and his brother stayed with her in the aftermath while work was being done on the roof of his house.

The site also reports that the Strong Looks Better Naked author was seen driving around in her ex’s vehicle recently, and we know from the previews that Tristan Thompson will be making an appearance on The Kardashians this season (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ). So should we brace ourselves for reconciliation news?

The On-Off Couple Has Not Rekindled Their Romance, Sources Say

Sources who are reportedly close to the couple say romance is not in the cards for these two again, and they are simply really good at co-parenting. Tristan Thompson apparently lives close to Khloé Kardashian and their children, and she wants daughter True and son Tatum to be able to see their dad as much as possible.

The Revenge Body star’s quotes on what we’ve seen from previews of the current season of The Kardashians seem to back up those reports, as she will apparently tell Kris Jenner that she doesn’t need to “punish” the father of her children. In another scene from the preview, she seemingly tells Scott Disick that “no chances” exist of her and the Lakers player getting back together.

That’s probably welcome news for her family. While Tristan Thompson is a mainstay at family functions — and Kim Kardashian has been seen out with him several times — they seemed adamant about making sure the last cheating scandal was the last straw when it all played out in the Season 1 finale of The Kardashians .