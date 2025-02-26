'I Guess We're A Little Morbid:' Khloé Kardashian Revealed The Items She And Kim Kardashian Are Hoping To Get In Kris Jenner's Will
Well, you have to think about these things at some point...
Dealing with a parent’s will is something all kids have to think about, which means they also have to consider what they’ll inherit. However, it’s wild to think about conversations like this happening with famous families like the Kardashians. Well, it turns out some of the siblings know what they want from Kris Jenner already, and Khloé Kardashian specifically revealed what she and Kim are hoping to get in their mother’s will.
Now, you might be wondering, ‘How did this even come up in conversation?’ Well, during an episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, the Kardashian was chatting with party planner Mindy Weiss about working on events with everyone in the famous family (I wonder if she planned Chicago’s 7th birthday recently?). The planner explained that she always wants to use Kris Jenner’s personal dishes for the momager’s events, but typically isn’t allowed (except for Christmas). After she finished gushing about her client's cabinets of dishes, Khloé humerously said:
The diamonds - those make sense. I imagine each Kardashian has a collection of jewelry that’s to die for, but it’d make sense if Kris’ is the best. Plus, with Kim being a momager now too, I’d say she’s starting to walk a mile in her own mom’s shoes and deserves to wear those diamonds as well. Plus, jewelry seems like a typical item to request in a will.
Now, as for Khloé’s request, she wants what’s in the kitchen, not the closet. I would never have doubted the level of lavishness of these dishes. However, for the Kardashian sister to request them in the will, they must be extra special. Considering Khloé’s decorating abilities, though, I can’t say I’m shocked she wants them.
Weiss reiterated just how special these items are, too. Using another dramatic and humerous explanation to describe just how incredible Kris Jenner’s dish collection is, the party planner said:
OK, so, I need The Kardashians to incorporate a dish cabinet tour into an episode on the 2025 TV schedule, please, and thank you. If they’re will-worthy and “better than sex,” Kris’ collection must be seriously iconic.
Overall, while an odd topic to talk about and maybe slightly morbid, it’s interesting to hear what Kim and Khloé would like to inherit from their mother. However, I doubt they’ll be getting those items for a very long time as Kris Jenner is only 69 years old and clearly thriving personally and professionally.
Now, if you are looking to try and get a peek into the lives of the Kradahsians and their lavish lifestyle, you can stream The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription and catch new episodes every Thursday.
