‘It Was Not On My Bingo Card For This Year.’ Kim Kardashian's Heart-To-Heart With Mom Kris Proves The Momager Moniker Has Officially Been Passed

It was pretty obvious early on that North West was destined for fame. The fact that her parents are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is a big tipping-off point, but even as a toddler North was making headlines for yelling at the paparazzi , and not too long after that, she went viral for roasting her mother’s fake influencer voice . As a new season of The Kardashians has premiered on the 2025 TV schedule , it seems the momager torch has officially been passed.

As unsurprising as it is to see North West searching for her own corner of fame at the ripe old age of 11, it’s equally unsurprising that Kim Kardashian has chosen to take on the role of manager for North’s projects. Kim got honest about how hard it is to add her daughter’s opportunities to her already-busy schedule in a candid conversation on The Kardashians with her own momager Kris Jenner, as Kim said:

I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her momager right now is crazy. Like it was not on my list. It was not on my bingo card for this year. And I’m not ready. If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it’s like her or me.

It’s true that Kris Jenner put in tons of work to help her daughter climb to the heights of fame and fortune that Kim Kardashian has reached. The difference, however, is that Kim is still reaching for new heights in her own career as she takes on North’s. In addition to her $4 billion SKIMS business , Kim is breaking into acting, working on prison reform and raising her four children (apparently without much help from Kanye West ).

Kim Kardashian said in The Kardashians episode (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ) that she also wants to make sure her 11-year-old daughter still takes time to enjoy her childhood before jumping into the life of nonstop hustling that the American Horror Stories: Delicate actress has built for herself. Kim said:

I’m really conflicted on my daughter’s career, so we’re gonna talk about that soon. I just really want to make sure that everything’s really well-balanced. All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance.

Fans on social media have a lot of opinions about North West getting opportunities at her age, as they commented on Kris Jenner’s Instagram post of the above conversation:

She’s 11 why does she need a career??? – shaunaclaire

– shaunaclaire I can’t even take this seriously. What world do yall live in? I’m a big fan but this is so out of touch with reality. This is not even a real problem. Children don’t have careers – angela.mike

– angela.mike Your daughter should be concerned about school not a career – lgcoco92

– lgcoco92 How about her education first and foremost – nicnic37

– nicnic37 Career?? Stop it! – valleyofthegalls

I understand the criticism, but I also think it’s good that Kim Kardashian is at least voicing that she understands the need for balance in North West’s life. Also, if it really does come down to choosing between her own commitments and North’s, I don’t think we have to worry about the tween getting overbooked, if you know what I mean. Kim has a lot of world left to conquer before fading into the background to earn her 10%.

We’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out, as new episodes of The Kardashians hit Hulu each Thursday.