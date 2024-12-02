Reese Witherspoon, Khloé Kardashian And More Celebrities Who Have Already Decorated (Impeccably) For Christmas This Season

Christmas has already come early this year, with holiday streaming and TV movies premiering since October. However, plenty of celebrities have already been decking the halls of their homes ready for Santa’s arrival. A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Khloé Kardashian, and more have already decorated impeccably for Christmas this year, and their homes are screaming holiday cheer.

Reese Witherspoon has been no stranger to getting into the Christmas spirit. Last year, she prepped with Big Little Lies co-star and BFF Laura Dern posing in front of a very colorful Christmas tree and looking hilariously exhausted in the process. This year to kick off December, the Four Christmases actress posted on her Instagram stories a mirror selfie of the inside of her luxuriously festive home that’ll make you feel like you’re in Santa’s Workshop:

Wearing her festive green and holding onto what looks like a recipe book, Reese Witherspoon is posing in front of the mirror that has a beautifully arranged miniature of a Christmas village sitting on the dark wooden table. Behind the Oscar winner is a wooden staircase decorated with garlands, pinecones, and other holiday assortments. Her house looks so elegant and already is making me feel like we’re in wintertime. With Witherspoon always ready to show “She’s a 10” in all four seasons, it’s no surprise that Christmas would be the perfect time for her to continue that trend of festive glow.

Celebrating Christmas early is truly the Kardashian way like in October 2017 ice-skating in 95-degree weather for their Christmas special. Khloé Kardashian showed she’s ready for the holidays this year in an Instagram post of the reality star and her family inside her decorative holiday home:

Khloé Kardashian probably has one of the most brightly lit green Christmas trees I’ve ever seen. Her kids True and Tatum look so adorable striking a pose by that tree and True being quick to eat her turkey-shaped chocolate. I’m also really impressed with the TV personality’s dining room table with a floral centerpiece and lit candles. The autumn decorations can easily make anyone want to be a guest in the Kardashian household. Although, I’ll admit I’m disappointed there isn’t a surprise cameo of Kardashian’s $5k Santa ornament-looking bag in the photos.

The Kardashian Family's Christmas cheer continues to spread with Kim Kardashian. Last Christmas, she used fake snow to go sledding in ball gowns . This year, the SKIMS founder covered her Christmas tree in faux snow found on her Instagram stories:

I can’t get over how beautiful Kim Kardashian’s Christmas tree looks. You’d think she got that tree shipped directly from the North Pole to her home. With Christmas ringing early for the Kardashians, I already have a feeling they’ll have something exciting in store to celebrate the holidays as they’ve done in previous years.

Last but not least, former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham showed on her social media post that her Dover Street store is decorated early with Christmas decor that’ll make UK shoppers ready for holiday time:

Victoria Beckham’s London store shows antique furnishing surrounded by forest green walls. Of course, there’s a giantly lit Christmas tree piercing the eyes that shows a combination of dark and light green branches. You truly could get lost in the English fashion designer’s store with the holiday takeover staying there until January 3rd.