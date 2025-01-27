Kim Kardashian's All Short Hair, Don't Care At Her Daughter's Cowgirl-Themed Birthday
New year, new look, as Khloé debuts her own bob.
It’s a new year, and big things are happening in the world of the Kardashian-Jenner family. For one, Season 6 of their reality show The Kardashians is set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule. Meanwhile, the next generation of budding influencers and reality stars continue to grow up, as Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago turned 7, and the cowgirl-themed birthday party must have seemed like the perfect place to debut her new shorter hairstyle. Kim’s not the only one who’s all “short hair, don’t care,” though. Khloé followed in Kim and Kendall Jenner’s footsteps with a bob of her own.
Chicago West, the third of four children Kim Kardashian shares with ex-husband Ye, turned 7 years old this month. Just like her mom has been channeling Beyoncé a la Cowboy Carter, several Instagram Stories show that Chicago went full “Texas Hold ‘Em” for her birthday in a cowgirl fit, with a stylish boot birthday cake and bales of hay surrounding a table adorned with pink flowers. Obviously Kim turned the camera on herself as well, showing her own country and western outfit as well as a new, shorter hairstyle:
This is much shorter than we’re used to seeing Kim Kardashian’s hair, but I love the way it’s flipped out underneath her cowboy hat. She posted a few different shots, including one that gives us a little closer look:
Surprisingly, though, she’s not the only one of her sisters to go short for the new year. Khloé Kardashian — who will reunite with ex-husband Lamar Odom this season when The Kardashians resumes for those with a Hulu subscription — also shocked fans with a gorgeous new look that showed off her “Bobby”:
A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)
A photo posted by on
It’s certainly not unusual to see Khloé experimenting with her look, particularly her hair color or style, but it’s been a minute since we've seen anything this short from her. It looks like she may have been inspired by yet another one of her sisters.
Back in December, Kendall Jenner debuted a bob in a sexy holiday post on Instagram:
A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)
A photo posted by on
The photos got millions upon millions of likes from the fans, but possibly no one was more in love with the model’s new look than her big sis. Khloé practically drooled all over her phone (I’m sure, I wasn’t there) to write in the comments:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While the Kardashian-Jenner sisters seem to be all “new hair, who dis?” for 2025, Kylie Jenner appears to still be sporting long, dark locks, but you know we’ll be keeping an eye on that situation. I’ll also be interested to see if other celebrities jump on the trend to make this year big for bobs.
Stay tuned, and in the meantime don’t miss The Kardashians Season 6 premiere on Thursday, February 6, on Hulu.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.