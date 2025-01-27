Kim Kardashian's All Short Hair, Don't Care At Her Daughter's Cowgirl-Themed Birthday

It’s a new year, and big things are happening in the world of the Kardashian-Jenner family . For one, Season 6 of their reality show The Kardashians is set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule . Meanwhile, the next generation of budding influencers and reality stars continue to grow up, as Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago turned 7, and the cowgirl-themed birthday party must have seemed like the perfect place to debut her new shorter hairstyle. Kim’s not the only one who’s all “short hair, don’t care,” though. Khloé followed in Kim and Kendall Jenner’s footsteps with a bob of her own.

Chicago West, the third of four children Kim Kardashian shares with ex-husband Ye, turned 7 years old this month. Just like her mom has been channeling Beyoncé a la Cowboy Carter , several Instagram Stories show that Chicago went full “Texas Hold ‘Em” for her birthday in a cowgirl fit, with a stylish boot birthday cake and bales of hay surrounding a table adorned with pink flowers. Obviously Kim turned the camera on herself as well, showing her own country and western outfit as well as a new, shorter hairstyle:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories.)

This is much shorter than we’re used to seeing Kim Kardashian’s hair, but I love the way it’s flipped out underneath her cowboy hat. She posted a few different shots, including one that gives us a little closer look:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

Surprisingly, though, she’s not the only one of her sisters to go short for the new year. Khloé Kardashian — who will reunite with ex-husband Lamar Odom this season when The Kardashians resumes for those with a Hulu subscription — also shocked fans with a gorgeous new look that showed off her “Bobby”:

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

It’s certainly not unusual to see Khloé experimenting with her look, particularly her hair color or style, but it’s been a minute since we've seen anything this short from her. It looks like she may have been inspired by yet another one of her sisters.

Back in December, Kendall Jenner debuted a bob in a sexy holiday post on Instagram :

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) A photo posted by on

The photos got millions upon millions of likes from the fans, but possibly no one was more in love with the model’s new look than her big sis. Khloé practically drooled all over her phone (I’m sure, I wasn’t there) to write in the comments:

I looooove your short hair!!!! Ugh swoon… Going to cut mine now

While the Kardashian-Jenner sisters seem to be all “new hair, who dis?” for 2025, Kylie Jenner appears to still be sporting long, dark locks, but you know we’ll be keeping an eye on that situation. I’ll also be interested to see if other celebrities jump on the trend to make this year big for bobs.

Stay tuned, and in the meantime don’t miss The Kardashians Season 6 premiere on Thursday, February 6, on Hulu.