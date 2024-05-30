Khloé Kardashian Gets Real About Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Post-Cheating Scandal, Including The One Thing That Still Frustrates Her

Spoiler alert! This story discusses The Kardashians Season 5 episode “Get It Together,” which dropped May 30. Stream it with your Hulu subscription if you’re not caught up.

There was a time when Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were inseparable, with the latter even living in the Kardashian sister’s guest house. All of that came to an abrupt end, however, when it was learned that Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with Woods . Five years have passed since that drama went down, and pics of the former besties out to dinner last July seemed to prove that they’d worked things out. So how does Khloé feel about all of it? She addressed just that on the latest episode of The Kardashians, including why she still gets “frustrated” by the situation.

In the May 30 episode “Get It Together,” the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family tree sat down with Khloé Kardashian to talk about the status of her friendship with Jordyn Woods after running into her at Paris Fashion Week ( Season 5’s episodes were filmed about eight months ago ). Kylie Jenner said she’s relieved that the media stopped talking about their supposed feud after their dinner date last summer, and Khloé made sure her sister knew that she was never bothered by the friendship. She told Kylie:

I’ve always told you I never want you to have regrets in life, and I for sure never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me. And I’ve told you, like, when you were saying that you miss her and whatever. I’ve never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone. That’s not my job in life.

Tristan Thompson’s 2019 dalliance with Jordyn Woods was unfortunately not the first or last time he would cheat on the mother of his two children, but that was the incident that caused Khloé Kardashian to break up with him (the first time). Jordyn immediately moved out of Kylie Jenner’s guest house, and there was a lot of “he said, she said,” especially after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode that addressed it seemed to contradict some things Jordyn had said on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.

That’s all in the past now, though, and Khloé Kardashian is frankly tired of people assuming there’s bad blood between any of them. She told Kylie Jenner:

I definitely get frustrated, the whole narrative about her and I, or her and you, or me and you. That is something that I would love behind us all.

She continued in an interview to the camera:

They’re always pinning the girls against one another, and there’s actually no beef. I hate that you have to choose Team Jordyn or Team Kylie. And we’re not like that, because we’re just living. We’re not thinking that hard about the situation anymore.

Khloé Kardashian may be over the whole thing, but this wasn’t the first time it’s come up recently on The Kardashians. In the Season 4 episode “Not Forgotten, Not Forgiven,” Tristan Thompson addressed his cheating scandals with Khloe’s family, and had a heart-to-heart with Kylie Jenner to acknowledge what he’d done to her friendship with Jordyn Woods.

