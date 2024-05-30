Khloé Kardashian Gets Real About Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Post-Cheating Scandal, Including The One Thing That Still Frustrates Her
Where do the former BFFs stand now?
Spoiler alert! This story discusses The Kardashians Season 5 episode “Get It Together,” which dropped May 30. Stream it with your Hulu subscription if you’re not caught up.
There was a time when Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were inseparable, with the latter even living in the Kardashian sister’s guest house. All of that came to an abrupt end, however, when it was learned that Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with Woods. Five years have passed since that drama went down, and pics of the former besties out to dinner last July seemed to prove that they’d worked things out. So how does Khloé feel about all of it? She addressed just that on the latest episode of The Kardashians, including why she still gets “frustrated” by the situation.
In the May 30 episode “Get It Together,” the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family tree sat down with Khloé Kardashian to talk about the status of her friendship with Jordyn Woods after running into her at Paris Fashion Week (Season 5’s episodes were filmed about eight months ago). Kylie Jenner said she’s relieved that the media stopped talking about their supposed feud after their dinner date last summer, and Khloé made sure her sister knew that she was never bothered by the friendship. She told Kylie:
Tristan Thompson’s 2019 dalliance with Jordyn Woods was unfortunately not the first or last time he would cheat on the mother of his two children, but that was the incident that caused Khloé Kardashian to break up with him (the first time). Jordyn immediately moved out of Kylie Jenner’s guest house, and there was a lot of “he said, she said,” especially after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode that addressed it seemed to contradict some things Jordyn had said on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.
That’s all in the past now, though, and Khloé Kardashian is frankly tired of people assuming there’s bad blood between any of them. She told Kylie Jenner:
She continued in an interview to the camera:
Khloé Kardashian may be over the whole thing, but this wasn’t the first time it’s come up recently on The Kardashians. In the Season 4 episode “Not Forgotten, Not Forgiven,” Tristan Thompson addressed his cheating scandals with Khloe’s family, and had a heart-to-heart with Kylie Jenner to acknowledge what he’d done to her friendship with Jordyn Woods.
It seems that all involved have put that 2019 situation behind them, so if you want to see what the reality TV family is dealing with these days, catch new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday and be sure to check out what else is new and coming soon to Hulu.
