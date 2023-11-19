I Know Tristan Thompson And Kylie Jenner Had A Heart-To-Heart On The Kardashians, But How Are We Not Talking About How Kim Kardashian Eats Pizza?

Tristan Thompson spoke at length about his cheating scandals in the latest episode of The Kardashians, apologizing to Khloé Kardashian’s sisters for how his actions had affected them — and particularly Kylie Jenner’s friendship with Jordyn Woods. Old wounds be damned, though, because the real tragedy of “Not Forgotten, Not Forgiven” was Kim Kardashian revealing the way she eats pizza.

Kim Kardashian has treated us to some pretty good viral food moments over the years, including the accusations of fake eating in a Beyond Meat ad , but she really seemed to have fans split over the strange way she eats pizza — scraping off the cheese to just eat the bread and crust. She demonstrated this on The Kardashians, ordering a plain cheese pizza while in New York and removing the topping before folding it up to eat. She asked:

Is it weird I don’t like the cheese on pizza? I just like the bread.

I, for one, do think it’s weird to take cheese off of pizza, because, well, it’s cheese. The more the better, I always say. It also seems without it, what’s left of the “pizza” is merely a thin slice of soggy bread. No meats or veggies or anything! In fact, I would have suspected Kim Kardashian to eat pizza in the opposite way — scraping off the toppings to eat those and avoiding the carbs from the crust — but I guess if you’re going to go through those intense glute-shaping workouts , you should be able to enjoy your carbs, right?

However, it seems Kim Kardashian’s pizza preferences might not be as strange as I thought, because she garnered plenty of support in the comments of a post on a TikTok fan page:

Apparently this practice isn’t so uncommon, especially for vegans looking to avoid the dairy. Some commenters wondered why she didn’t just order the pizza without cheese or, even more, just order garlic bread. However, neither of those options seem like they would achieve the same final product as actually removing the cheese from the already-baked pizza, so if that’s what she likes, who are we to tell her different?

Kim’s pizza confessions came in an episode that also saw Tristan Thompson on an apology tour with the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family , addressing how his cheating scandals hurt and have continued to affect his relationships with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The NBA player acknowledged to the makeup mogul that not only had he hurt Khloé when he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods , he had also caused a rift between best friends Jenner and Woods.

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, admitted on a previous episode of The Kardashians this season that she was triggered by Tristan Thompson’s actions, and her pain over it had caused daughter Penelope to harbor her own negative feelings about him . “Not Forgotten, Not Forgiven” ended on a cliffhanger in the middle of their discussion, wherein Kourtney told Tristan he doesn’t deserve Khloé Kardashian.