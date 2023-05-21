Kim Kardashian Admits ‘Life Is Stressful,' And She’s Honestly Relatable For Once

When the world was first introduced to Kim Kardashian back in the aughts, she was known mostly as an E! reality TV star with a sex tape. But over the years, she’s hustled her way to becoming a billionaire CEO and one of the world’s most influential celebrities. It’s often very obvious that The Kardashians star and her family members lead a wildly different lifestyle than the rest of us. However, the SKIMS boss opened up in a recent interview about the stresses in her life, including the “hardest thing” she deals with, and her feelings are actually pretty relatable.

In a TikTok promo for Jay Shelty’s upcoming interview with Kim Kardashian, the reality TV queen gets real about how she deals with the stresses of fame while raising four children. She told the British influencer:

Life is always going to be stressful. And you can’t control half of it. But if you can control what you put out then you know you are on the right path. I do think people pick and choose what they want to take from you. Once you realize that this life really isn’t about you and it’s about helping as many people as you can, all these doors just open up for you and your mind just opens up.

The Hulu reality star acknowledged that she can’t control other people’s opinions about her, but she can control her actions and, to a point, what she puts into the world. Frankly, that's a good reminder for all of us!

It is admittedly hard to think that life can be so stressful for someone with seemingly limitless resources and privilege — especially because that’s a life she chose. She has consistently said she loves being famous, and momager Kris Jenner puts a fair amount of work into ensuring they all stay in the headlines — whether that’s through their show, social media accounts or with their numerous companies and business partnerships (Jenner’s “hostage video” of a Papa John’s ad , for example).

However, I can only imagine how hard it would be to have every breakup play out in the public eye, every word scrutinized and every parenting decision questioned. Jay Shelty even asked about mom guilt, and Kim Kardashian admitted:

Mom guilt is probably the hardest thing. Am I a good mom? Kids, all they want is time. They just want your time.

Unfortunately it seems mom guilt is a universal feeling, and no matter how much money you make or how much power you wield, it seems every mother will question if they’re spending enough time with their kids and doing what’s right for them. You can see the full video below:

At least when the Kardashians face tough criticism, there are multiple others in the family who understand what they're going through. Kim Kardashian has credited her family with being each other’s support system during hard times.