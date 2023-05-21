Kim Kardashian Admits ‘Life Is Stressful,' And She’s Honestly Relatable For Once
She does have a point.
When the world was first introduced to Kim Kardashian back in the aughts, she was known mostly as an E! reality TV star with a sex tape. But over the years, she’s hustled her way to becoming a billionaire CEO and one of the world’s most influential celebrities. It’s often very obvious that The Kardashians star and her family members lead a wildly different lifestyle than the rest of us. However, the SKIMS boss opened up in a recent interview about the stresses in her life, including the “hardest thing” she deals with, and her feelings are actually pretty relatable.
In a TikTok promo for Jay Shelty’s upcoming interview with Kim Kardashian, the reality TV queen gets real about how she deals with the stresses of fame while raising four children. She told the British influencer:
The Hulu reality star acknowledged that she can’t control other people’s opinions about her, but she can control her actions and, to a point, what she puts into the world. Frankly, that's a good reminder for all of us!
It is admittedly hard to think that life can be so stressful for someone with seemingly limitless resources and privilege — especially because that’s a life she chose. She has consistently said she loves being famous, and momager Kris Jenner puts a fair amount of work into ensuring they all stay in the headlines — whether that’s through their show, social media accounts or with their numerous companies and business partnerships (Jenner’s “hostage video” of a Papa John’s ad, for example).
However, I can only imagine how hard it would be to have every breakup play out in the public eye, every word scrutinized and every parenting decision questioned. Jay Shelty even asked about mom guilt, and Kim Kardashian admitted:
Unfortunately it seems mom guilt is a universal feeling, and no matter how much money you make or how much power you wield, it seems every mother will question if they’re spending enough time with their kids and doing what’s right for them. You can see the full video below:
At least when the Kardashians face tough criticism, there are multiple others in the family who understand what they're going through. Kim Kardashian has credited her family with being each other’s support system during hard times.
It will be interesting to see what else she has to say when the Jay Shelty interview comes out May 22. The Kardashians Season 3, meanwhile, is set to premiere Thursday, May 25, to those with a Hulu subscription. You can also check out what else is new and coming soon to Hulu, as well as all of the upcoming season premieres with our 2023 TV schedule.
