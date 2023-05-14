Fans Are Calling Kris Jenner’s Latest Post A ‘Hostage Video’ And Completely Roasting Her For How ‘Unrelatable’ It Is

The stars of The Kardashians have been involved in some pretty memorable ad campaigns over the years. Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker released an enema kit in April, starring in a hilarious promo, and Kim Kardashian got roasted for “fake eating” during a commercial for Beyond Meat last year. However, a new video from Kris Jenner might be the most ridiculous yet, as fans are calling the momager’s Papa Johns promotion “unrelatable” and comparing it to a “hostage video.”

Kris Jenner has partnered with the fast food pizza chain, hawking their new Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia. In the ad, she takes credit for the idea, saying she was eating the chips in the car on her way to a meeting, when she passed by a Papa Johns restaurant, and the rest is, apparently, history. Check it out for yourself:

It’s unclear if The Kardashians matriarch is being intentionally over-the-top, or if she thinks people will believe any single aspect of her story. Besides the assertion that she actually came up with the idea for the product, it’s pretty clear that she’s reading her lines.

I’d also be interested to know how often she and her famous family members actually patronize Papa Johns, and I'd bet Kylie Jenner's private jet that she doesn't walk around with Doritos in her designer handbags. The momager's followers weren’t exactly buying it either, with Instagram user britt_a84 commenting:

Kris, respectfully, I’ve seen hostage videos more convincing than this.

Is Papa Johns holding Kris Jenner against her will? What do they have on you, Kris?? While some fans thought this looked like a cry for help, others called her unrelatable and questioned the reasoning for the odd-couple partnership. Their comments included:

Is it April Fools again and I lost track?! 🧐 – wwgwynethdo

Kris blink twice if you need money – alannadant

Lies all lies lol I don’t believe for one sec she eats Doritos or papa Johns. Totally unrelatable. – thechattycatrina

“I reached into my bag for a bag of Doritos..” Um…ya, ok queen🙄😂 – hyekimh

Kris I love you so much but I don’t see you eating Papa John’s or Doritos 😂 – samzspace

I feel like it should be illegal to lie about something like this. Just tell us they offered you a lot of money to promote. We all (the non gullible) know that’s exactly what happened. – gabeevictoriaaa

Kris Jenner and her acting skills didn’t seem to be winning over many people, but Papa Johns sent support for the reality TV star — or for their product, rather — by hilariously commenting with one of her catchphrases:

The Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia is doing amazing, sweetie!