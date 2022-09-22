Kim Kardashian Got Asked About Dealing With The Critics, And Gave A Family-Oriented Answer

The Kardashian-Jenner family has reigned over reality TV for over a decade now, and in that time they’ve faced their fair share of hardships. In living their lives in front of the camera, the celebrities open themselves up to the opinions — good, bad and ugly — of their viewers, and while that is what they signed up for, that likely doesn’t make it any easier when dealing with life’s tougher trials. As the second season of their Hulu reality show premiered, Kim Kardashian brought it all back to family when discussing how their handling of the criticism has changed over time.

Kim Kardashian made a stop by GMA to hype up her family’s reality show kicking off its second season for those with Hulu subscriptions . And it seems the past 16 years have taught the famous family a thing or two about developing thick skin against the harsh feedback that social media so readily provides. She told Michael Strahan:

It has gotten easier, because I think you just get to a level where you see that so much of it is noise. And we have each other. We have us as a support system. I couldn’t do it without my family.

So while being in the public eye for over a decade and a half has conditioned the famous family members to not take it personally when people share less-than-positive opinions, it definitely helps that there’s a whole crew of people in a similar position. She continued:

Just because, when there’s maybe a little too much noise everyone’s there just to be like, ‘We know what’s real. We know what’s happening. This doesn’t matter. Let’s all just come back to what we know and that’s each other.’ I feel so grateful that we had all those experiences at the same time so we can really lean on each other.

The Kardashians Season 2 premiere definitely showcased that strong family front, as Khloé Kardashian dealt with the very public Tristan Thompson paternity scandal at the same time that the then-couple had secretly conceived a second child via surrogate . While the general public believed she was merely heartbroken over her split from the NBA player, only her family was aware of the full story, as they helped her prepare for her baby boy.

Meanwhile, another sister showed this week how she’s choosing to deal with criticism, as Kourtney Kardashian clapped back after a fan left a comment on her Instagram, asking if the newlywed was pregnant.

And for her part, Kim Kardashian seems to be in a good place, despite the breakup with Pete Davidson in August, and viewers are likely going to see the SKIMS founder finding her “personal confidence” on the new season of their show. I’m excited to see how the family continues to come together to support each other through controversy and drama, which never seems to be lacking with Kar-Jenners.