Kim Kardashian Clarified Comments About Dating After Pete Davidson Split As Kanye Talked Losing His 'Queen'

Now that Kim Kardashian is no longer in a relationship with Pete Davidson , all eyes are on the reality TV star in regard to what’s next in her love life. But while she seemed to be interested in going in a different direction from the comedian who is 13 years her junior, it now sounds like maybe she’s hitting the pause button on dating altogether. What doesn’t appear to be an option, however, is a reunion with Kanye West — a fact that the rapper continued to bemoan on social media with a bizarre comparison to Queen Elizabeth II’s recent death.

Where Does Kim Kardashian Stand On Dating After Pete Davidson Breakup?

The Kardashians star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden following her split from the Saturday Night Live alum , and when discussing her dating future, Kim Kardashian told the host that clearly what she’s been doing has not been working. Therefore, next time around, she might go looking in different places, seeking perhaps a “scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney,” etc. So basically, not the comedian/actor/rapper type? We hear you.

However, her musings must have been for a time further into the future, because she clarified her status in an interview on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan . When Ryan Seacrest asked her what kind of person she saw herself with at this point in her life, the media mogul shut it all down, responding:

Absolutely no one. … You know I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist or something, so a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors reached out. I’m just not ready.

Yes, apparently the doctors, lawyers and scientists answered the call, as the SKIMS founder confirmed that people did reach out to shoot their shot, to no avail. But whatever rejection those men felt from Kim Kardashian was likely nothing compared to Kanye West’s pain, as he proclaimed in his Instagram Stories .

Kanye West Says He Lost His Queen Too

Kanye West has been posting more regularly to social media as of late, with rants against ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner, his business partnerships with Gap and Adidas, and of course, Pete Davidson. Amongst his latest postings, however, seemed to be a reference to Kardashian, as he told the people of London that he could relate with their recent loss. One slide of his Stories read:

LONDON I KNOW HOW YOU FEEL. I LOST MY QUEEN TOO

Assuming he is actually talking about his ex-wife in comparison to the Queen's death, this seems like a pretty insensitive comment. While it’s apparent that Ye has suffered over what the split from Kim Kardashian has done to their family, I don’t think the divorce is really comparable to the United Kingdom losing Queen Elizabeth II after a reign of 70 years.