One Big Worry Kim Kardashian Allegedly Had Over Ye After Her Break-Up With Pete Davidson
By Heidi Venable published
Yeah, I could have seen this being an issue.
The romance may be over between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and there are likely some fans out there wondering if that means a reconciliation is in the cards for the reality TV star and Kanye West. While it’s certainly not out of the ordinary for someone to turn to an old flame for support through a hard breakup, that may not be exactly where Kardashian’s head is at. Having already defended Davidson when Ye returned to Instagram to roast the comedian about the split, the SKIMS founder was allegedly pretty worried her ex-husband would misinterpret the situation.
A family vacation to Idaho and some bikini thirst-trap action were definitely part of Kim Kardashian’s game plan in the weeks following her breakup from the former Saturday Night Live cast member. These fun moments — along with some crazy rumors about Pete Davidson starting a relationship with Martha Stewart — came as Kanye West has been romantically linked to 23-year-old model Monica Corgan. Sources tell Hollywood Life that rather than being upset at the possibility that her ex was unavailable, Kardashian was reportedly relieved that the rapper didn’t use the split as an opportunity to try to rekindle their relationship. The source said:
The source said Kim Kardashian is apparently never (ever ever) getting back together with Kanye West, but it wouldn’t be far-fetched to imagine him making the effort to test that idea. Back when The Kardashians star began dating Pete Davidson — following a magic carpet kiss on Saturday Night Live — Ye had been pleading for Kim to return to him. Her starting a new relationship caused the iconic rapper to declare a full social media civil war against Davidson, which has reportedly led to the comedian seeking trauma therapy post-breakup.
Kanye West eventually put an end to the feud and said he was seeking help of his own, and even while their divorce proceedings continue, the former couple have been seen together on occasion, co-parenting peacefully at their children’s sporting events. In June they attended oldest daughter North’s basketball game together, sitting a row apart but speaking to each other from time to time. That followed an outing in March, when the parents played nice at son Saint’s soccer game. However their relationship continues to evolve, hopefully their four children’s best interests remain the main focus.
Pete Davidson, meanwhile, has apparently found a sympathetic ear in his Wizards! co-star Orlando Bloom. Apparently the crew on the Australian shoot were worried about the actor as news of his breakup from Kim Kardashian spread, and the A-list Pirates of the Caribbean actor offered support for his friend.
While Kim Kardashian continues to move on from both Pete Davidson and Kanye West, fans are excited to see how much each of them will be featured when The Kardashians returns to Hulu subscribers for Season 2. West made frequent appearances on Season 1, with Davidson only making a voice cameo in a post-credit scene of the finale. However, previews for Season 2 tease at least one Pete sighting, so stay tuned for that September 22 premiere. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see all of the other upcoming premiere dates as well.
