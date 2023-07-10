Kim Kardashian Had A Weekend With An Alleged Ghost And A Major Fashion Event, And I’m Just Here For The Comments

If you follow Kim Kardashian on social media, then chances are you know that she typically posts about her kids, brands and fits. (There’s also the occasional bikini pic and stunning view .) She also uses her platforms to discuss the events she attends, and Kardashian did just that this past weekend, during which she appeared at a major fashion event. Not only that, but the star dropped another photo that looks like it has a ghost in it. All of this is definitely interesting, but I’m here for the comments more than anything.

What’s Going On With This Alleged Ghost?

On Sunday, the 42-year-old mogul posted what appears to be a nearly makeup-free selfie. Some were likely looking at the star, who was sporting a pink ensemble, though others seem to have their eyes glued to the background. One can see the silhouette of a woman on the wall behind the reality TV star. Kim Kardashian, who clarified that the photo was taken last week, stated that she didn’t even spot that herself until later on. The mother of four didn’t explicitly claim that she’d had a supernatural encounter but, in my eyes, that could pass for a ghost. Check out the Instagram post for yourself to see the shadow that has Kardashian “freaking out”:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

That is a bit eerie, if you ask me. The people in the comments don’t seem to be as unnerved as the Kardashians star is about it, though. In fact, they seem to have all the jokes for her, sharing their opinions on who they think the person (or “ghost”) actually is. The best and most frequent response seems to refer to one of the most memorable moments from Keeping Up with the Kardashians:

It’s Todd Kraines !

The KUWTK faithful may remember that Todd Kraines is a friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family and unwittingly became embroiled in a prank. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, impersonated Kraines during a prank call with Kris Jenner, and the results were hilarious. The other responses to the photo are also chuckle worthy, and you can see a few more down below:

It’s the person taking your measurements! Duh! 🙄 - raman._.ghuman

Just your ancestors protecting you. - chosen_queenb614

Looks like a colonial woman on the wing of a plane… - paynefully_tim

Most famous ghost on instagram 😂 - natalierichmarbella

Or just hear me out, That one time you did voodoo ….with Marylyn Monroe’s hair ……just saying… - tedanyelle

Ironically, it’s probably somewhat fitting that the SKIMS founder would have an encounter with a ghost of sorts around this time. After all, she’s been cast as one of the leads for American Horror Story Season 12 . She recently tweeted from the set (which earned her backlash amid the ongoing writers strike ), but the star seems to be relishing the acting gig. We don’t know too many details on the plot for this latest AHS stint, but I’d wager that in at least some way, this photo represents art imitating life. But enough about purported apparitions, as we still need to talk about the fashion show.

Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Show Appearance Is Turning Heads

In addition to posting about the silhouette, Kim Kardashian also attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda event in Puglia. She posted a plethora of photos on her Instagram , which showed off her princess-like off-the-shoulder dress. The fans are certainly here for the snapshots, and many think she’s giving off vibes that are reminiscent of a certain Taylor Swift era:

She in her Speak Now era 😂

The cover of Taylor Swift’s OG Speak Now album sees the pop singer wearing a dress that’s somewhat similar to the reality star’s. That period in Swift’s life also saw her being incredibly candid about aspects of her life, which the Hulu star seems to be doing now in the aftermath of her divorce settlement with Kanye West . You can see more responses to the post below:

speak now💜 - audreybruhhh

kourtney's gonna have an aneurysm 😅 - s.h.a.a.a.a.n

Speak Now (Kim’s Version) ? - oliviaburnett16

Omg ur living Kourtney’s la dolce vita 😂😂 - tanyaaus2

Did Kourtney approve this after wearing the same color in 1998 - carlysabatino

All in all, I’d say Kim Kardashian had an incredibly eventful weekend. A fashion show and a ghost make for an intriguing combo – and can stir up some humorous commentary from fans, it seems. You can bet that this won’t be the last time Kardashian posts about her fashion show exploits, but I’m personally more interested in getting an update on that shadow lady sometime soon.