Kim Kardashian Effortlessly Rocked A Blue Bikini In New Post, But I’m Distracted By The Stunning Views

Kim Kardashian is incredibly active on social media, as she uses her various platforms to promote her brands and share photos of her friends and family. Of course, she’s also been known to drop the occasional bikini pic over the years. They’ve essentially become regular fixtures within her feeds and range when it comes to their context. For instance, Kardashian rocked swimwear to celebrate her 40th birthday in 2020. And months later, she posted another one from a wintry retreat . The businesswoman chose a warmer locale as the backdrop for her latest bikini snapshot and, quite frankly, I’m more distracted by the views than I am by her blue attire.

As the summer continues, the 42-year-old mother of four is enjoying the warm weather just like many of us are. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that she’s breaking out a swimsuit. The star took to Instagram to post photos from her visit to a beach, where she was rocking a sky blue swimwear ensemble. It’s a lovely color that suits her well and, based on her caption, she seems to want fans to remember that she's a gem. Though as beautiful as she is, what may be even more breathtaking is the landscape that surrounds her. Check out the pics:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Honestly, Kim Kardashian is pretty much incapable of not perfectly rocking a bikini, as she really does fill them out well. But seriously, that view is nothing short of stunning. That clear blue sky is beautiful, and it’s nicely complemented by the clear water that’s present. The sandy beach is really something to marvel at as well. There’s no offense intended towards Kardashian, of course. One just can’t help but appreciate the sheer beauty of her surroundings.

I do take comfort in the fact that I’m not the first person to appreciate aspects of the locations that the SKIMS founder chooses for her swimsuit photos. Believe it or not, her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, once said what no else was thinking after her sibling shared a bikini pic last September. At that point, Kim was rocking a black two-piece bathing suit in a sunny place, and the fans were totally here for it. But amidst that, Khloé simply made note of how blue the water in the photo was.

There never seems to be a wrong occasion for Kim Kardashian to post such snapshots to her social media pages. In 2021, Kardashian marked her billionaire status with one and, unsurprisingly, she was all smiles in it. She was also practically “spamming” the pics following a tropical vacation with former boyfriend Pete Davidson back in early 2022.

Sure, the Kardashians star’s photos are mostly funny, but they can also signify how she’s feeling at a given time. One post, which was shared last year, conveyed that she’s “always ready” for an adventure . And at the end of last year, she was feeling reflective, as she looked back on 2022 with a particularly “cheeky” photo . (You’ll get those puns, if you’ve seen the pic for yourself.)

The chances of Kim Kardashian cutting down the number of bikini photos she drops are probably slim to none, and that assumption is probably something that her fans would be happy about. As for me though, I’m also hoping that as she shares, she continues to include impeccable scenery that catches the eye. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I suddenly feel a desire to plan a beach trip of my own.