Kim Kardashian Talks Earning A Different Level Of Respect In Her Career, And How Kanye West Factored Into It

It’s fair to say that Kim Kardashian has solidified herself as one of the most influential voices in North America – if not the entire world. While she rose to prominence as a reality TV star, she’s since become a businesswoman and is currently working to make a name for herself within the criminal justice system. Kardashian has certainly come a long way and has spoken about her come-up on a few occasions and, more recently, she got real about when she began to earn a different level of respect in her career. With that, she also mentioned how ex-husband Kanye West factored into it.

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been “complex” and has taken a number of interesting turns just in this year alone. Despite the problems they’ve experienced, Kardashian has given her polarizing former partner credit where it’s due. The reality TV star spoke with Interview Magazine and explained that her relationship with the rapper allowed her to form connections that helped boost her professional standing:

I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect. I’ve also seen a shit more recently—going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it.

Despite the fact that things have improved for her career-wise, it sounds like there are some downsides to her current path, with the negative commentary she gets being particularly notable. The 41-year-old star doesn’t seem to be letting it deter her from accomplishing her goals, though.

In 2021, Kim Kardashian officially reached billionaire status alongside sister Kylie Jenner . Kardashian, in an unsurprising move, celebrated her Forbes ranking with an A+ bikini post . And at the end of last year, Kardashian passed the baby bar , marking the occasion with a post that showed her sporting a sleek, blue ensemble. As she explained to Interview, she’s currently looking to further educate herself on the law. Also, on the business side of things, her shapewear line is thriving, with the new (and divisive) SKIMs gloves recently selling out .

It’s hard not to think about Kim Kardashian’s success in the fashion industry without thinking of Kanye West. Kardashian has spoken about how her clothing choices were affected by her ex, who once cleared out her closet while they were together. West actually received some kind words from Kardashian when she accepted the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards last December. (Despite giving her old flame credit for his help, Kardashian is changing back her style , and fans are loving it.)

At the very least though, she can see the positive effects that her tumultuous relationship with Ye has had on her career. The beauty and fashion mogul is definitely on a roll, and chances are she’ll only continue to move up from here.