Amid Kanye West's Reconciliation Attempts, Kim Kardashian Had Kind Words For Him While Accepting Award

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s relationship has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Rumors swirled around the state of their marriage, before Kardashian formally filed for divorce back in February. The two kept their distance for a while before reuniting for some public outings with their kids (and solely with one another). And recently, West has made it clear that he wants his wife back . Kardashian hasn’t spoken publicly on that front, but she did share some kind words for her soon-to-be-ex-husband while accepting a major fashion award.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was recently awarded the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Award . The star accepted the honor while sporting a black jumpsuit, complete with a matching visor. It was a sleek fit -- and one that already has a number of people across social media comparing her to Catwoman. During the speech, she thanked a number of the people who assisted her in forging a path within the industry. This is when she brought up her husband of nearly seven years:

...so many amazing designers, like Ricardo [Tisci] and Olivier [Rousteing], that really believed in me, and [were] probably talked into it by getting a call from Kanye. Thank you to Kanye even, for really introducing me to the fashion world.

Regardless of what some may think about him, the Donda rapper has proven to be a serious fashion force and his influence on his wife is more than evident. Seriously, her attire at the awards show alone is enough to prove that. Check out her speech in its entirety through the video down below:

This year alone, Kim Kardashian has been spotted in some truly striking attire, and I’m not just talking about her typical bikini photos. Back in July, she sported a red bodysuit to one of Kanye West’s Donda listening parties and a wedding dress at another. This year’s Met Gala saw her don another black jumpsuit , which was more reminiscent of Batman than his feline-inspired lover. And ahead of Halloween, Kardashian donned a ninja-esque outfit , complete with a mask. While the star’s outfits have been turning heads, she’s also been making headlines in other ways.

Since October, the SKIMS founder has been romantically linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, though the two have yet to officially confirm it themselves. That hasn’t stopped them from hanging out and even taking selfies with tourists . Most of the public seems to be both delighted and intrigued by the alleged couple. However, based on what’s been heard from Kanye West, he may not be keen on someone else spending time with his lady.

The music and fashion mogul recently claimed that there are people in his wife’s ear who are telling her to leave him while also saying that he hasn’t seen any divorce paper He’s also opened up about what he perceives to be his past mistakes , such as his alcoholism and his ill-fated run for president. A friend also claims that the rapper has a “holy trinity” of reasons for why he and his spouse shouldn’t split up. Though he’s seemingly holding nothing back, his spouse doesn’t seem phased. According to reports, there’s no chance of a reconciliation, and she apparently takes issue with the fact that he still refers to her as his “wife.”

But if anything, Kim Kardashian’s recent speech exemplifies the respect she still has for her significant other. Kanye West hasn’t publicly acknowledged her comments, as of this writing, but there’s a chance he may have been, at the very least, pleased to receive the shout-out.