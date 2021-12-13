Kim Kardashian Finally Passed The Baby Bar And Celebrated With Epic Fashion Post, Of Course
By Erik Swann published
I mean, how else would Kim Kardashian celebrate this accomplishment?
2021 has definitely been a massive year for Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star and business mogul said goodbye to her family’s long-running reality show and began work on their follow-up series for Hulu. The starlet also reached billionaire status earlier this year. And as most probably know, the she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West. Well, now, Kardashian has experienced another major milestone, as the aspiring lawyer has officially passed the Baby Bar. With this, she marked the occasion with an epic fashion post, because, of course.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum took to Instagram just this morning to announce the major news. In the pics, she can be seen sporting a blue ensemble and staring at herself in a mirror (and posing around it). You can check out the flawless snapshots for yourself down below:
The Baby Bar exam (or the California First-Year Law Students’ Examination) is taken by law students following the first year of their studies, and they cannot receive credit for their classes until they pass, per Abraham Lincoln University. The exam is filled with numerous multiple choice questions as well as four essay questions and is considered by many to be even more challenging than the general bar exam.
For some time now, Kim Kardashian has been keeping her fans updated on her journey to become a lawyer. Her journey has been long and, as she admitted in her caption, it hasn’t been without its share of challenges. This included a few failed tests and a health issue:
Accomplishing such a feat takes the help of a village, though, and this is something the SKIMS founder seems to be very conscious of. In the post, she went on to thank those who’ve guided her, including her professors. She also thanked a certain CNN pundit for encouraging her to become a lawyer in the first place:
The achievement is special for the star for a number of reasons, but there’s one aspect of it that’s probably most personal to her. In passing the exam, she’s one step closer to following in the footsteps of her late father, noted attorney Robert Kardashian. She paid tribute to her pop in the post and pointed out a funny factoid about the man:
Many have been rooting for the star as she strives to find her place within the legal world. This even includes her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Kanye West, who has been quite vocal about his spouse’s journey. West actually believes that there are people within the public that don’t want to see the starlet become a lawyer. He attributes this to the notion that the reality TV star will have a positive effect on young women that the powers that be seemingly don’t want. While the rapper’s beliefs on that aspect are up for discussion, it’s hard to deny that his estranged wifey could make some serious waves in the courtroom.
Kim Kardashian certainly deserves credit for not giving up and choosing to push through. Though of course, there’s still work to be done. She’ll surely continue to keep fans updated as she continues on this exciting path, and it’ll be interesting to see how things go moving forward. And of course, fans will probably be curious to what she'll wear the next time she celebrates her progress.
