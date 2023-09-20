Kim Kardashian Talks Those Wild Eyelashes And How She's Approaching Trying Out Acting For American Horror Story: Delicate

Kim Kardashian is making her acting debut in the latest season of American Horror Story: Delicate. It's a surprising turn for the reality star, who is known for her famous family and contributions to the fashion world. However, Kardashian is embracing the exciting experience with open arms, from the crazy makeup she wears for the show to navigating her approach to a new creative venture.

The Skims mogul is facing fears of her own on the twelfth season of AHS. The popular anthology show’s latest season will feature Kim Kardashian in a prominent role alongside actors like Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne. The casting attracted a lot of attention from fans of the show on X (formally Twitter), who were surprised the pop culture figure would be featured, despite not having an acting background. Entering the acting world is nerve-wracking, but Kardashian was more unnerved by her wild makeup for the show’s campaign. She said this in FX's behind-the-scenes video on X:

These lashes were sitting on the counter, and I almost screamed because I thought it was a spider. I am so afraid of spiders.

For someone terrified of spiders, this is certainly an interesting season of AHS to join. Based on the trailers for the new Delicate season, the show will channel Rosemary’s Baby, hinting that Emma Roberts’ character may be giving birth to some sort of spider baby. The theme of spiders is rampant throughout the marketing, so it seems like Kardashian definitely had to put aside her arachnophobia for her new role. You can see her spider-inspired lashes below:

(Image credit: FX)

When it comes to why she decided to take on acting while already being successful in her other ventures, Kardashian seemed excited to talk about the prospect of trying something new. As for her approach to acting, she sees it as a way to challenge herself. She said:

Each time you try something, you just have to have the intention of growing and challenging yourself, and you just kind of release and have fun.

She already has enough scares coming from all the spiders lingering around the show that she doesn’t need to scare herself even more with the first-time-jitters. Her co-stars seem to agree, as AHS vet Zachary Quinto said he was “impressed by her openness” when he met her on set. While not everyone may be on board with Kardashian joining AHS, it seems like she's really embraced the new endeavor.

I can’t wait to see what AHS 12 has in store. Based on some of the first nightmarish videos from Delicate, it may be the scariest season yet. You can see the full behind-the-scenes video of Kardashians as her "Siobhan" character below:

Face your fears. Kim Kardashian discusses her upcoming role on AHS: Delicate Part One. #AHSDelicate #AHSFX @hulu pic.twitter.com/g8ARWs8P5oSeptember 19, 2023 See more

You can catch Kim Kardashian starring in American Horror Story: Delicate, which premieres on FX on September 20th, 2023, and will be available for Hulu subscribers. Kardashian also continues to participate in her family’s reality show The Kardashians, which premieres its fourth season on the streamer on September 28th as part of the 2023 Fall TV schedule.