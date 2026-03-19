Kim Kardashian Tripped In Her Sky-High Heels, And It's Nice To Know She Can Make Fun Of Herself Every Once In Awhile

Listen, sometimes, a fashion moment comes with a fashion faux pas. In the case of Kim Kardashian, that happened as she rocked a pair of very high heels. That’s because, while the heels were a wonderful style statement, they also led to the reality star tripping and falling. However, it’s all good because this member of the Kardashian-Jenner family got the last laugh.

Kim Kardashian put on a gorgeous gold Gucci gown to attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party. However, the gold dress wasn’t the star of the show for me; it was the eight-inch heels she paired with it. The heels worked against her, though, as she revealed in an Instagram story that she took a tumble in them. Take a look:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

Personally, I find this to be quite relatable. I can barely walk in heels as-is, so I commend Kardashian for rocking a form-fitting floor-length gold gown with these sky-high heels. I also love her sense of humor about it all. Even though she has worn floating heels before and has gone to comical lengths for fashion , she’s also just a girl, and we fall sometimes.

Article continues below

I also commend her for handling this trip with such ease and humor on social media. Along with the image above, she also posted a video of what happened. Then, to top it off, she zoomed in to provide a bit of play-by-play. First, she zoomed in on herself as she was on her way toward the ground, take a look:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

However, Kim K. was not the only man down in this situation. Her entourage tried to save her as she fell, which led to priceless reactions and actions from them, too. For example, she also posted this zoomed-in story of her friend Steph:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

It’s nice to know that Kim Kardashian got a good laugh out of this.

She, obviously, takes her style seriously. She’s also known for cooking up wild trends and taking risks on the red carpet – like that time she covered her face with gauze . However, she also seems to have a good sense of humor about it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While that fall could have been embarrassing, she clearly found it funny, and I appreciate how she leaned into it. Plus, it gave us another chance to see that stunning gold gown and those super high heels.

Disney+ + Hulu Bundle: From $4.99 A Month (For Three Months)

The Disney+ Hulu Bundle is available at a steep discount. New and returning subscribers can get the ad-supported version of the bundle for $4.99 a month for three months, a savings of 61%. With this plan, you can watch everything from classic Disney movies to highly talked-about reality programs, like The Kardashians. Read more Read less ▼