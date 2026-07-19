Kim Kardashian Defends Showing Off Her Late Grandmother’s Feet On The Internet

Feet are a totally normally body part, but as we already know thanks to the Internet’s obsession with Margot Robbie’s feet , things can get a little weird from time to time. Which is why it was a little surprising when Kim Kardashian included a picture of her late grandmother’s feet in a tribute post to MJ this weekend, then called it out separately on her Stories. It wasn't the first time Kim Kardashian's family has faced criticism, but this time she had a response to the haters.

Kim Kardashian’s grandmother Mary Jo Shannon, otherwise known as MJ, died at 91 on Thursday, July 16th. She had a good run, and the reality star celebrated her life through a series of pictures on Instagram . One of them included this foot picture of all the ladies in the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

Honestly, most of the comments on the post itself were pretty standard “sorry for your loss” type stuff. Kate Hudson and Mindy Kaling even sent heart emojis. Of course, the Internet is gonna Internet. The post subsequently blew up elsewhere online , and people could not get over the foot post being the one Kim had also drawn attention to on her Stories.

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Kim keeping her grandma MJ's legacy alive in the most unexpected way.

It’s the fact that out of the full carousel she chose to post this on her story.

Okay Kim I’ll be quiet since you’re grieving.

Y'all stop talking bout her feet before she get filler in them.

Some other fans called out Kim for doing Kylie “dirty” after feeling her feet looked less nice than not just her grandmother’s, but a lot of her older family members. Kim and Kylie have a well-known (and mostly friendly) rivalry, but some fans thought this was over the line.

Kim said feet challenge and Kylie caught a stray.

So her OWN SISTERS feet the same sister that’s YOUNGER than her, feet look like newspaper??? And she POSTED it? Oh girl..

I see why her siblings are always fighting her. Got Kylie's leathery toes uploaded like that!! I thought they were Kris or MJs.

In general though, many people were confused about why the famous reality star would choose to post that picture (even given we know the clan documents pretty much everything). The Kardashians star had an answer to this, however.

Kim Kardashian Stands By Sharing MJ’s Feet

Later on her Instagram Stories, Kim stood by her post. In fact, given her grandmother was her “gossip buddy,” she probably would have enjoyed all the Internet brouhaha surrounding her feet. As for Kim, she wasn’t taking the commentary seriously. She told those who’d commented that if they’d known her grandmother, they wouldn’t be saying the things they were saying.

And for anyone that knows my grandma knows she had the most beautiful feet in the world and she would want everyone to know lol.

She also included a heart and crying/laughing emoji.

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So, yes, Grandma MJ loved her feet. She was proud of her feet, and she didn’t care who knew it. Kim just wanted to celebrate her grandma and her proud tootsies after her death, and clearly she wanted to do so in a lighthearted manner. Yet, I will just say, you put feet out on the Internet and then Google yourself, and I think you will find your feet are on the Internet for eternity.