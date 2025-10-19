Kim Kardashian Threw On $2.5 Million In Bling, Then Covered Her Face With Gauze To Look Like A Mannequin

Kim Kardashian has never been afraid to make a statement on the red carpet, whether that means cutting her hair into a super short pixie cut or donning an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress from 1962. She pushed celebrity fashion to a new level at her latest event though, donning millions of dollars in jewelry and completely covering her face in gauze for the Academy Museum Gala.

It was a look befitting of Halloween month, as Kim Kardashian was unable to see through the gauze that covered her face, per The Sun. She reportedly had to be led around as she turned her whole body into a mannequin, providing a neutral canvas to showcase a large and sparkling collar. Check out the look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

According to experts, the piece was worth at least $2.5 million — and possibly more, if it was antique or archival. Jewelry designer Charlotte Leigh said:

A piece of this scale and craftsmanship could easily sit in the $2 to 5 million range. It appears to be a highly ornate collar constructed from clusters of white diamonds and vibrant green gemstones, likely emeralds.

To complement her jewels, Kim Kardashian chose a beige Margiela couture number, styled by Glenn Martens, which she said reminded her of her own brand SKIMS (Kim really does love her neutral tones — not just for herself, but for her home decor and for her staff’s alleged dress code).

It’s ironic in a way that the star of The Kardashians — whose seventh season premieres this month on the 2025 TV schedule, available with a Hulu subscription — has one of the most recognizable faces on the planet and yet gets so much attention when she covers it up.

This is not the first time she’s covered herself head-to-toe in the name of fashion. While this latest look is giving mummy vibes with her gauze-wrapped head, she went full Batman at the 2021 Met Gala in black Balenciaga. She also supported ex-husband Kanye West that same year at his Donda listening party with an incognito look that included covering her visage with a ski mask.

Following her masked showing at Saturday’s Academy Museum Gala, Kim Kardashian sported a second outfit, and she shared photos of her Courtney Love-inspired look on Instagram:

Her dress is a throwback to the one that the Hole singer wore to the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards (when she famously crashed an interview with Madonna).

Kim Kardashian donned the look after apparently taking the afterparty to Chateau Marmont, where she posed for photos in the famous hotel’s hallways, atop a table and squatting in front of a refrigerator. She was joined by a group of friends, but apparently not sister Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber, who both also attended the gala earlier that night.

We'll be seeing more of the whole Kardashian-Jenner family soon, but especialy Kim. In addition to their reality show returning to Hulu on Thursday, October 23, Kim Kardashian is also starring in All’s Fair, a new legal drama from Ryan Murphy that will premiere on Tuesday, November 4, also on Hulu.