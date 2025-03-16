I Never Thought I'd Have Much In Common With Kim Kardashian, But She Just Shared How She 'Winds Down' And Same, Girl

Kim Kardashian and I don’t have much in common. She’s known for her curves while I have an athletic build. Her main mansion oozes space and aesthetic appeal while my own house would probably be considered “homey.” She goes to stunning events and parties , while my big night out might be going to the brewery I love by the train station. However, she just shared one big way she loves to unwind, and as it turns out we do have at least one thing in common: Dateline.

Oh yes, I’m obsessed with Dateline. I watch it on TV but I also love it in Spotify podcast form. I watch it so much that I have preferred journalists when I'm listening to episodes, including my main squeeze Lester Holt. (Keith Morrison, you gotta stop giving away too much in the intro, man!)

And Kim apparently "winds down" to Dateline too, as she shared in a recent Stories post.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian, NBC)

It makes sense. Kim’s criminal justice work is a real passion project of hers, and she's made it a mission to speak in public and to help to set reform policy. As part of that work, she’s had a relatively good relationship with NBC, doing previous interviews with the now-defunct Hoda & Jenna segment and even penning her own op ed for the news conglomerate at one point about the release of the Menendez brothers after new projects shed light on the story of Lyle and Erik . She says she does really empathize with victims but ultimately wants to get to the truth with her work.

To any family I am extremely compassionate. I obviously put myself into the victim’s hearts, thinking if this was my family or if this was my child, I could completely understand how they feel. But I would 100% want to make sure that we have the right person.

Kim’s a little older than I am, but Dateline was a staple during both of our childhoods. It’s been on the air for 33 seasons and has been airing on NBC since 1992, later expanding into other formats. For those who are interested in great true crime, it largely helped define the genre in the ‘90s before networks like ID and more came about. I can remember my mom watching when I was little and then getting invested in the program later.

New episodes of Dateline are still currently airing. New episodes hit the NBC schedule on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET, but fans with a Peacock subscription can also stream recent episodes.

Peacock TV Annual Plan: From $79.99 A Year - Save 16%

If you want to watch Dateline like Kim Kardashian, you can do so with your Peacock subscription. Its Premium Plus plan also allows access to your local NBC Channel 24/7. Whether you opt for that package or its cheaper option, we always recommend its annual plan when looking for great value for money, saving more than 16% when prepaying for a year of streaming. Monthly, Peacock starts from $7.99. True crime is a great way to unwind.

Listen, one wouldn’t think true crime would be the most relaxing thing in the world given its horrifying nature, but the way Dateline is formatted to unfold slowly definitely lulls the viewer in. Kim Kardashian’s not wrong when she says she watches it to unwind. Same, girl.