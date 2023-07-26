That Hamptons White Party Kim K Attended Keeps Getting Wilder. Now There's A Rumor About JLo

In the weeks since Michael Rubin’s massive White Party in the Hamptons, there have been tons of stories floating around about the A-listers who attended. Notably, this party stirred up rumors about Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady being romantically linked. The story about The Kardashians star taking 11 shots that night ran around too. Now, there’s a new claim about Jennifer Lopez and her feelings about Beyoncé.

Allegedly, Jennifer Lopez was not thrilled about all the attention Beyoncé was getting, per OK . The list of A-Listers at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party was bonkers, a real who’s who of Hollywood, and having both Queen Bey and JLo there is pretty wild.

Apparently, the “Jenny from the Block” singer was jealous of the “Single Ladies” singer. Both women attended the party with their husbands, Ben Affleck and Jay-Z, respectively, and allegedly, many at the party were “fawning” over Beyoncé as a source explained:

They exchanged pleasantries then kept a total distance. Everyone was basically fawning over Beyoncé and making more of a fuss over her than Jennifer — she's always felt competitive toward her.

Along with this, it was reported that Affleck apparently started talking to Beyoncé. The source claimed:

Ben started kissing up when Jennifer's back was turned. Things got increasingly awkward as the hours went by.

As I mentioned, this is all a rumor, it’s not confirmed if Jennifer Lopez was really annoyed by the attention Beyoncé was receiving.

In a way, it reminds me of what went down on The Mother's red carpet, when people thought there was tension between JLo and Affleck. However, a lip reader noted that the couple really didn’t seem like they were fighting, the Argo director was supposedly just helping his partner feel comfortable on the carpet as photographers snapped their photos.

Much like this situation on the red carpet, we will probably never really know what was going on, and it’s possible JLo wasn’t jealous of her fellow pop star at all.

The same can be said about the rumors swirling about Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady. There have been reports that the two are “friendly,” and people are speculating that Kim K. might have a crush on the former quarterback and was telling her friends about it at Rubin’s party. Now, this story has evolved, with a new claim emerging that the former NFL star is dating one of Kanye West’s exes .