Lots Of Reports Keep Talking About The Way Kim Kardashian Is Apparently Making Room In Her House For Her New Man, But Honestly, I Can't See Her Sharing

Heads up, dolls! We’re about to embark on some new adventures with the Kardashian-Jenner family , with a new season of The Kardashians premiering on the 2025 TV schedule . A sneak peek at Season 6 showed some interesting stories unfolding, including a reunion between Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom and Kim Kardashian’s admission that she hasn’t really been single since her Pete Davidson breakup in 2022. Lots of reports are speculating who could be so important now that Kim’s making room for him in her house, but honestly, what would be the alternative? Did we really think she was going to share her closet?

Kim Kardashian’s love life has always been a big talking point, with her high-profile marriage to Kanye West and 72-day union with Kris Humphries, so when she revealed on The Kardashians Season 6 preview that there may be love in her life after all, she definitely got our attention. She said:

When I said I had the intention of staying single, I was lying to you, guys. Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me!

I mean, she makes a solid point. A clip is also shown of Kim Kardashian theorizing where she might put a whole “his” closet in her house for her current/future/theoretical partner, to which her mom Kris Jenner replies:

You must really like him.

Many think this might be her way of finally confirming her romance with NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. , although it was reported by many sites that they broke up in April 2024. (Given how outdated The Kardashians episodes tend to be , it’s definitely possible they were still together when Season 6 filmed.) RadarOnline , meanwhile, reports that Kim Kardashian is dating a real estate investor who she met last year through mutual friends.

I’m as intrigued as anybody to know who Kim and Kris were referring to in this clip, but ultimately, is her decision to build a “his” closet in her house that much of a surprise? What was she going to do — give him a rack in her own space?

Fans are every so often treated to a peek inside one of the Kar-Jenner closets, and let me tell you, these rooms are anything but an afterthought. You could lose an afternoon looking at the extravagant spaces that feature seating areas, glam rooms and separate spaces for accessories, shoes or fitness attire. I’m fairly certain some of these closets are more square feet than my entire first house.

In reality, Kim Kardashian likely already has a “his” closet that’s being used for something else, like storing wrapping paper (yes, that is a reference to Kris Jenner buying an apartment just for wrapping gifts and then forgetting about it).

