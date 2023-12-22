Kim Kardashian Wrapped All Of Her Christmas Gifts In ‘Reusable’ SKIMS Cotton Shirts, And It Would Cost The Average Person A Small Fortune

Kim Kardashian and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family often face intense scrutiny for how their actions impact the environment — most notably when it comes to her $150 million private jet and exceeding her home’s monthly water allowance during the 2022 drought. The reality star-turned-billionaire businesswoman is combating that image this holiday season, as she wrapped her children’s presents in SKIMS cotton shirts, and while that may be better for the earth than paper, this doesn’t seem like a realistic option for the average person, financially speaking.

“Winter White” is the theme of Kim Kardashian’s winter wonderland this year, she said in a series of Instagram Stories that showed off her large Christmas tree surrounded by a huge pile of presents for North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Each gift can be seen wrapped in white cotton, secured with a knot in the front. See the set-up for yourself:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

I have to admit, the whole scene is pretty aesthetically pleasing, and I can understand why Kim Kardashian is so thrilled with how the tree turned out. It’s also nice that she found an alternative to wrapping paper for the dozens of gifts under the tree, but how much would this cost?

Obviously, with this being SKIMS, Kim Kardashian likely gets all of this fabric for free — and we know the Kardashians spare no expense when it comes to Christmas anyway — but let’s just say I wanted to recreate that winter wonderland in my own home with products from The Kardashians star.

SKIMS Cotton Jersey T-Shirt. The perfect crewneck tee, this breathable, everyday classic is made with cool, comfortable stretch-cotton and finished with sporty stitching, $48.

She said the gifts were wrapped in Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, and the retail price on SKIMS' website for one item is $48. I counted at least 50 presents under that gigantic tree (no shade, she’s got a big family!), and Kim didn’t even make a full 360 to show all of the boxes! So at a conservative estimate, 50 presents at $48 per wrap would cost the average buyer $2,400!

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

Now, not every Cotton Jersey item on the SKIMS site costs that much money, and if you go away from Kim Kardashian’s color scheme, some items are discounted in specific colors. The Mock Neck Tank is available in the color Marble (the closest option to white) for $36; the Super Cropped T-Shirt retails for $42; and for your larger gifts, you could opt for the Long Sleeve T-Shirt at $54.

Sure, that’s absolutely ridiculous if you’re just talking about wrapping presents, but don’t forget that the shirt is a gift in and of itself, which Kim explained as she showed off the results of her (and/or her assistants’) hard work. She said:

I’m putting some presents in front of the tree, and I just wanted to show you guys that I used SKIMS cotton fabric for my wrapping this year. I’m going to reuse it. When everyone opens it, I’m going to take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just have something that you can use over and over again, and I just love the fabric and how it looks and the technique that we used to wrap it. And it looks so pretty with my tree.

Maybe it’s because I just rewatched The Sound of Music, but when Kim Kardashian talks about using the cotton to make things for her family, I can’t help but picture Maria sewing the Von Trapp children new clothes out of old curtains. Is it just me?