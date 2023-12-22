Kim Kardashian Wrapped All Of Her Christmas Gifts In ‘Reusable’ SKIMS Cotton Shirts, And It Would Cost The Average Person A Small Fortune
When the wrapping costs more than the gift ...
Kim Kardashian and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family often face intense scrutiny for how their actions impact the environment — most notably when it comes to her $150 million private jet and exceeding her home’s monthly water allowance during the 2022 drought. The reality star-turned-billionaire businesswoman is combating that image this holiday season, as she wrapped her children’s presents in SKIMS cotton shirts, and while that may be better for the earth than paper, this doesn’t seem like a realistic option for the average person, financially speaking.
“Winter White” is the theme of Kim Kardashian’s winter wonderland this year, she said in a series of Instagram Stories that showed off her large Christmas tree surrounded by a huge pile of presents for North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Each gift can be seen wrapped in white cotton, secured with a knot in the front. See the set-up for yourself:
I have to admit, the whole scene is pretty aesthetically pleasing, and I can understand why Kim Kardashian is so thrilled with how the tree turned out. It’s also nice that she found an alternative to wrapping paper for the dozens of gifts under the tree, but how much would this cost?
Obviously, with this being SKIMS, Kim Kardashian likely gets all of this fabric for free — and we know the Kardashians spare no expense when it comes to Christmas anyway — but let’s just say I wanted to recreate that winter wonderland in my own home with products from The Kardashians star.
SKIMS Cotton Jersey T-Shirt. The perfect crewneck tee, this breathable, everyday classic is made with cool, comfortable stretch-cotton and finished with sporty stitching, $48.
She said the gifts were wrapped in Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, and the retail price on SKIMS' website for one item is $48. I counted at least 50 presents under that gigantic tree (no shade, she’s got a big family!), and Kim didn’t even make a full 360 to show all of the boxes! So at a conservative estimate, 50 presents at $48 per wrap would cost the average buyer $2,400!
Now, not every Cotton Jersey item on the SKIMS site costs that much money, and if you go away from Kim Kardashian’s color scheme, some items are discounted in specific colors. The Mock Neck Tank is available in the color Marble (the closest option to white) for $36; the Super Cropped T-Shirt retails for $42; and for your larger gifts, you could opt for the Long Sleeve T-Shirt at $54.
Sure, that’s absolutely ridiculous if you’re just talking about wrapping presents, but don’t forget that the shirt is a gift in and of itself, which Kim explained as she showed off the results of her (and/or her assistants’) hard work. She said:
Maybe it’s because I just rewatched The Sound of Music, but when Kim Kardashian talks about using the cotton to make things for her family, I can’t help but picture Maria sewing the Von Trapp children new clothes out of old curtains. Is it just me?
This may not be the most fiscally sensible move for the average person’s gift-wrapping needs, but for her, SKIMS fabric is a great option, and I have to admit it looks pretty stunning. As we wait for more peeks into the holiday lifestyles of the rich and famous, you can see more of this celebrity family by streaming The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest