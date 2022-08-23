After Kylie Jenner's Private Jet Controversy, Other Kardashians Are Accused Of Disobeying Drought Rules

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been under watchful eyes lately regarding all things environmental. Kylie Jenner drew attention to her carbon footprint in July, when she posted a photo flaunting her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets . Now the attention has turned to two of her sisters, as Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were among a list of celebrities who reportedly exceeded their monthly water budgets amid a shortage in Los Angeles.

The two oldest Kardashian sisters were among more than 2,000 customers of the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District who surpassed 150 percent of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the drought emergency was declared at the end of 2021, the Los Angeles Times reports. Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home and the adjacent lot exceeded their combined June water budgets by about 232,000 gallons. Kourtney Kardashian’s Calabasas property surpassed its budget the same month by about 101,000 gallons, according to records obtained by the LA Times.

For comparison, NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union’s Hidden Hills estate had the most water waste, surpassing their budget for May by 489,000 gallons. The couple blamed a problem with the pool, and in June they reduced water usage significantly, exceeding their monthly allotment by "only" 90,000 gallons.

Since these celebrities — who also include Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone — are repeat offenders when it comes to their water budgets, they are reportedly subject to the installation of flow restrictor devices, which would make showering in those palatial mansions a less-than-first-class experience.

Kylie Jenner may have received the brunt of the jet backlash — even though Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott and Taylor Swift’s jets contributed more carbon emissions — but Kourtney Kardashian was called out for hypocritical behavior in reference to her family's jet-setting ways earlier this year, when she posted that we need to “get our shit together” when it came to carbon dioxide. She possibly heard the criticism and took it to heart, because she and husband Travis Barker were seen recently flying commercial on Alaska Airlines from Los Angeles to Spokane, Washington, as they headed to a family vaca in Idaho with daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West.

This response to the private plane backlash presumably went over better with fans than Kylie Jenner’s attempts to appear relatable after the jet saga. The youngest of the Kar-Jenner clan shared a video of herself shopping in Target with her daughter and two of her nieces, proving that even billionaires love those sweet deals.